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CM Vijay govt withdraws RTI exemption for Law and Order Dept after backlash: What happened?

The Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government withdrew its controversial RTI exemption order within hours, which prevented public access to crucial information concerning law and order. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

CM Vijay govt withdraws RTI exemption for Law and Order Dept after backlash: What happened?
CM Vijay govt withdraws controversial RTI exemption order. (AI-Generated)
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Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has finally revoked a notification that had exempted the Public (Law and Order) Department from the Right to Information (RTI) Act hours after issuing the Gazette notification. The decision was taken after the notification faced massive criticism from political parties, activists, and advocates.

The original order had classified the department as an Intelligence and Security Organisation, which means any information on political agitation, communal incidents, police custody deaths, and other law and order matters could not be publicly accessible through RTI applications.

What information was covered under the RTI exemption?

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram criticised the original notification despite his party being a part of the TVK-led Alliance in the state. ''The Law and Order Department handles crucial matters such as examining inquiry reports on police firing, custodial deaths, torture and deaths of remand prisoners, security-related detention cases, communal and caste clash reports, requests for withdrawal of politically sensitive cases and matters relating to sanction of prosecution for defamatory articles, news items, and speeches. This crucial information is now being shielded from the public. Such rollbacks are not in line with transparent governance. RTI must be expanded, not restricted,'' Karti wrote on his X handle.

What did the Tamil Nadu govt say?

The Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government defended the notification after criticism, saying that the exemption was intended to cover only certain sections. Minister Raj Mohan said the move would not undermine freedom of expression.

Why did the government withdraw the notification?

However, after a massive backlash, the state government decided to withdraw the notification, and the Public (Law and Order) Department will continue to remain within the RTI framework. For those unversed, the Right To Information Act, 2005 is a law enacted by the Parliament giving citizens of India access to Government records.

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