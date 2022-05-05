‘CM should maintain his level’: Devendra Fadnavis on spats between wife Amruta, Uddhav Thackeray

File photo

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday talked about the spats between his wife Amruta Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that he wished that they did not have such acrimonious exchanges on social media.

While responding to a question by a reporter about the barbs exchanged between the CM and Amruta Fadnavis recently, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that his wife and CM Uddav Thackeray “share one similarity”.

Devendra Fadnavis, as per PTI reports, said, “See, there is one similarity between CM Uddhav ji and my wife. Uddhav ji does not stop taunting, and my wife does not stop reacting to unwarranted statements.”

The BJP leader further added, “I feel that as chief minister, Uddhav ji should maintain his level high, and if anything is said, my wife should not respond. Such things should be ignored. (But) It is their issue, I will not say anything more.”

Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis is a banker by profession and remains active on Twitter, often taking swipes at the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Recently, after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh ordered the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, she called out Thackeray without naming him, tweeting "Ae bhogi, kuch to seekho hamare yogi se (Oh pleasure-seeker, learn something from our Yogi)."

Later, Thackeray took a jibe at her. He was shocked to know that the state's chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava sings, he said at an event, adding, "I thought till today only one person sings."

Amruta Fadnavis, who is also a singer, retaliated by referring to an Enforcement Directorate action against the chief minister's brother-in-law. "I thought only you were a billionaire. I was shocked to know even your wife's brother is a billionaire," she tweeted, tagging a news report.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis recently took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray, who is a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet. Calling Aaditya Thackeray a “Mercedes baby”, Fadnavis said that the Shiv Sena leader never saw any struggles himself.

Talking to reporters, the BJP leader had said, “These 'Mercedes babies', born with golden spoon in the mouth, never had to do any struggle, nor did they see any struggle.”

(With PTI inputs)

