CM Shivraj Chouhan shares video playing badminton after election campaign

In the midst of a hectic campaign for the upcoming two-phase civic polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan was seen playing badminton on Monday. Chouhan posted a video of himself playing in his traditional political attire - a white Kurta - at Bhopal's Bhojpur Club.

"Today, when I had a break from campaigning, I played badminton with members of the Bhojpur Club in Arera Colony, Bhopal." After a long period, spending a few moments like this made me feel really pleased and blissful. It seemed as if childhood had returned. "I really enjoyed it," he tweeted.

चुनाव के प्रचार प्रसार से आज फुरसत मिली तो भोपाल के अरेरा कॉलोनी स्थित भोजपुर क्लब के सदस्यों के साथ बैडमिंटन का आनंद लिया।



बहुत दिनों पश्चात कुछ पल ऐसे ही बिताकर मन अत्यंत प्रफुल्लित और आनंदित हो गया। ऐसा लगा कि बचपन फिर से लौट आया। सच में मजा आया। pic.twitter.com/m6gs9BfI8T — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2022

In addition, Chouhan addressed a public gathering in Indore, where he blamed the Congress for the beheading of a young man in Udaipur.

“The Congress always indulged in appeasement and it resulted in the Udaipur incident where terrorists slit the throat of a tailor. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan,'' he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“In Maharashtra also, a person was murdered after being stabbed in the neck. At that time, the Congress and Shiv Sena were in power there. This is also the result of appeasement,” he added.

Chouhan stated that the BJP respects all religions, but won't tolerate terrorists and will crush them at any cost. "We are patriots and nationalists." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country forward. But many people don't like it," he remarked, referring to other opposition parties.

Madhya Pradesh will hold municipal elections on Wednesday and July 13, with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) making their civic poll debut.