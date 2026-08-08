CM Rekha Gupta welcomes Kanwariyas, says 394 camps set up in Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited a Kanwar Seva Shivir at Apsara Border, welcoming Kanwariyas with flower petals and serving ghee on rotis. She said 394 camps are set up in Delhi with financial aid, sanitation and traffic arrangements.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday visited a Kanwar Seva Shivir at Apsara Border, where she welcomed Kanwariyas by showering flower petals on them. She also served ghee on rotis to devotees at the camp as part of the celebrations associated with the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that extensive arrangements had been made across the national Capital to facilitate the smooth movement and stay of devotees. "Several Kanwar camps have been set up, and thousands of Kanwariyas are arriving in Delhi. The city is welcoming and greeting all Shiva devotees carrying Kanwars. We have put all the necessary arrangements in place," Gupta said.

She added that the Delhi government was providing financial assistance to camps and ensuring proper sanitation and traffic management during the pilgrimage. "We are also offering financial assistance, maintaining sanitation, and managing traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police is overseeing these arrangements so that Kanwariyas do not face any inconvenience," she said.

394 camps set up across Delhi

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also highlighted the government's efforts to facilitate the pilgrimage.

"Just now, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the Kanwariyas and Shiva devotees with great enthusiasm. The Delhi government has made all necessary preparations to welcome them, provide them with essential facilities, and ensure that their journey remains comfortable. The Chief Minister and the entire government have worked with full commitment to make these arrangements," Mishra said.

He further stated that nearly 394 Kanwar camps have been set up across Delhi to serve devotees during the annual pilgrimage.

About Kanwar Yatra 2026

Marked by faith and spiritual fervour, the Kanwar Yatra attracts millions of devotees from across the country every year, transforming highways and pilgrimage routes into vibrant corridors of worship, community service, and religious celebration.

The pilgrimage takes place during the auspicious Hindu month of Sawan. This year's Yatra began on July 30 and is expected to reach its peak on August 11, coinciding with Sawan Shivratri. Devotees collect holy Ganga water from pilgrimage centres such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and offer it at Shiva temples, including Kashi Vishwanath, Neelkanth Mahadev, and Baba Baidyanath Dham, as part of the sacred ritual.