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CM Rekha Gupta unveils "Reflection of India" plan to boost spiritual tourism in Delhi

Addressing the 'Spiritual and Heritage Tourism Conclave 2026' in New Delhi, the Chief Minister described the city as a "microcosm" of the entire country, where the traditions and cultures of every state converge.

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Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 01:59 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta unveils "Reflection of India" plan to boost spiritual tourism in Delhi
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI)
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government is committed to showcasing the national capital as a premier destination for religious and spiritual tourism, moving beyond its traditional image as a mere transit point for travellers.

Addressing the 'Spiritual and Heritage Tourism Conclave 2026' in New Delhi, the Chief Minister described the city as a "microcosm" of the entire country, where the traditions and cultures of every state converge.

"The current Delhi government wants to showcase the city to the country and the world. We specifically aim to boost religious and spiritual tourism here. We all know that people often treat Delhi merely as a transit point. However, through this platform, I want to tell the people of the entire country that Delhi is a reflection of India--a microcosm where the essence of the whole nation is visible," CM Gupta said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Delhi's unique social fabric, noting that the city serves as a home to people from every corner of India, fostering an environment of communal harmony.

"It is home to people and traditions from every state. Festivals celebrated across different regions--whether it is Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, or Assam--are all celebrated here in Delhi. There is hardly a state whose people do not reside here. That is the beauty of Delhi: people live together in harmony and affection, celebrating each other's festivals and enjoying each other's cuisines," she added.

Gupta emphasised that the government's tourism strategy involves highlighting both the historical and the soulful aspects of the city to attract domestic and international visitors."Our goal is for people from across the country and the world to come and experience this beauty, not just our historical significance, but also the unique spiritual aura that Delhi possesses," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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