CM Rekha Gupta to present BJP govt's report on one year anniversary of Delhi govt, to launch welfare schemes

As the BJP has completed its one year in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will likely present a report card of its achievements in a public event which she will soon hold. In the same event, she will reportedly launch various welfare initiatives and projects to mark its first anniversary.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 10:45 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta to present BJP govt's report on one year anniversary of Delhi govt, to launch welfare schemes
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
    As the BJP has completed its one year in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will likely present a report card of its achievements in a public event which she will soon hold. In the same event, she will reportedly launch various welfare initiatives and projects to mark its first anniversary on February 20, officials said on Wednesday. Some Union Ministers are expected to attend the event. 

    These events will start from February 8, which is the date on which the Delhi Assembly election results 2025 were announced. Rekha Gupta took oath as the chief minister of the national capital at a grand ceremony in Ramlila Maidan on February 20 last year after a massive win for the BJP in Delhi in 10 years, breaking AAP's consecutive two terms.

    After the government was formed in 2025, the Chief Minister in the first Cabinet meeting took decided to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme that was earlier delayed in the UT.

    The health scheme, part of the BJP's manifesto for the elections, was one of the many other schemes that the party promised in its election manifesto and implemented in its first year of administration. These are: opening Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinics, free health coverage to elderly under the Vaya Vandana Yojna, and setting up Atal canteens to provide meals to needy people at Rs 5 per person. 

    On Tuesday, CM Gupta also announced that all ration card-holding families in Delhi will be given financial support in the form of the cost of two LPG cylinders each year on Holi and Diwali. Apart from this, the CM-led cabinet meeting took a decision to transfer Rs 853, the cost of an LPG cylinder, directly to the eligible beneficiaries through the government's direct benefit transfer system. Gupta had presented a report card of her government - '100 Din Sewa Ke' - in May last year, marking 100 days of the BJP government in office.

    In ANI's podcast, CM Rekha Gupta said that her administration has focused on correcting long-pending structural issues in pollution control, public transport, waste management, healthcare and education since the formation of the BJP government in the national capital after a long 27 years.

