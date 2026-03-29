CM Rekha Gupta says Delhi budget prioritises infrastructure with focus on PM Modi's '4S' mantra

The Chief Minister emphasised focus on new roads, improved re-carpeting, and accelerated development in unauthorised colonies, slums, and villages, ensuring speed and quality.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday stated that the budget prioritises infrastructure, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and his '4S' mantra - Scope, Scale, Speed, and Skill. The Chief Minister emphasised focus on new roads, improved re-carpeting, and accelerated development in unauthorised colonies, slums, and villages, ensuring speed and quality. She stated that the infrastructure projects include flyovers, underpasses, cycle tracks, parking facilities, new fire stations, Quick Response Vehicles, and modern security systems, aiming to create a systematic, modern, and developed Delhi.





Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta met Indian singer Sonu Nigam. Taking to X, she posted pictures with the singer and wrote, "Today, I had the privilege of a courtesy meeting with the renowned singer, Shri Sonu Nigam, at the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan. His contribution to the fields of music, art, and culture is truly commendable and exceptional. Through his music, he has enhanced India's prestige on the global stage."



On Saturday, Rekha Gupta attended the closing ceremony of the valedictory function 'Yashotsav 2026' at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. At the event, sports players were awarded Rs 15 crore under the 'CM Sports Promotion Scheme', laptops were provided to 1200 meritorious students, and 222 meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th with excellent performance were honoured. Sharing glimpses from the event on X, Gupta highlighted the government's commitment to nurturing young talent. In her post, she congratulated the awardees and reaffirmed support for sports in Delhi.



"Just as grand as the Yashotsav closing ceremony program is the bright future of Delhi. These young students of Delhi are our tomorrow, and today we had the privilege of honouring their achievements. The moment I reach among the children, my heart fills up on its own... Here, every face is a story, every effort is a dream, and every dream is a new beginning in itself. Today, from this platform, the promising players of the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh were honoured. In this grand event that lasted for the past month, thousands of children played with a full heart, learned, and pushed themselves forward. Some achieved victory, while others made themselves even stronger," she wrote on X.



Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the red carpet event of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.