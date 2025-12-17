Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant twin in black, meet with Lionel Messi in Jamnagar, SEE pic
CM Rekha Gupta's govt takes BIG step amid pollution crisis, mandates 50%...; Here are the details
Bad news for mobile users: Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to INCREASE prepaid, postpaid tariffs by...; Here's all you need to know
CLAT 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Result declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check how to download scorecard
UK Moves to End “Dry Tax” on DeFi: What HMRC’s New Framework Changes
Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh DETHRONES Allu Arjun, beats Pushpa 2 in..., crosses Rs 600 crore mark
Who is Sarthak Ranjan? Meet Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's son who will play from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR in IPL 2026, here's all you need to know about him
Pakistan's Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, third visit in six months, what's on agenda?
'Yeh Dholakpur ki Chutki...': As Dhurandhar smashes records, Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for Alpha: 'No one is interested in...'
Jasprit Bumrah to play 4th T20I against South Africa? Shivam Dube gives MAJOR update: 'I have he heard is...'
INDIA
The Delhi government on Wednesday mandated all government and private companies to function at a 50% work from home mode amid the pollution crisis.
The Delhi government implemented a 50% work-from-home (WFH) policy for both government and private offices due to worsening air quality on Wednesday, December 17. Construction activities are already banned in the city, and the government announced a Rs 10,000 compensation for affected construction workers.
Starting December 18, offices as well as business establishments across Delhi will be allowed to operate only with 50% capacity while the remaining staff members wil have to work from their homes.
The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 328 on Wednesday. Essential services, including healthcare, are exempt from the WFH order.
Persistent vehicular pollution has significantly worsened the AQI, leading to serious health concerns among residents. Citizens have been requesting work-from-home measures to reduce exposure to toxic air.
A recent survey by LocalCircles found that 82% of Delhi-NCR residents know at least one family member, friend, neighbor, or colleague suffering from serious health problems due to long-term air pollution, and 28% reported that four or more people in their social circle are affected.