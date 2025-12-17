CM Rekha Gupta's govt takes BIG step amid pollution crisis, mandates 50%...; Here are the details

The Delhi government on Wednesday mandated all government and private companies to function at a 50% work from home mode amid the pollution crisis.

The Delhi government implemented a 50% work-from-home (WFH) policy for both government and private offices due to worsening air quality on Wednesday, December 17. Construction activities are already banned in the city, and the government announced a Rs 10,000 compensation for affected construction workers.

Delhi govt mandates 50% WFH

Starting December 18, offices as well as business establishments across Delhi will be allowed to operate only with 50% capacity while the remaining staff members wil have to work from their homes.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 328 on Wednesday. Essential services, including healthcare, are exempt from the WFH order.

Persistent vehicular pollution has significantly worsened the AQI, leading to serious health concerns among residents. Citizens have been requesting work-from-home measures to reduce exposure to toxic air.

A recent survey by LocalCircles found that 82% of Delhi-NCR residents know at least one family member, friend, neighbor, or colleague suffering from serious health problems due to long-term air pollution, and 28% reported that four or more people in their social circle are affected.