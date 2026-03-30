CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi govt's subsidy bill swells as power, bus schemes exceed budget, IT projects see significant cuts
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INDIA
The Delhi government's subsidy burden for key welfare schemes has risen sharply in the current financial year, with the outlay for power subsidy increasing to around Rs 4,037.62 crore, up from the Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 3,600 crore.
The Delhi government's subsidy burden for key welfare schemes has risen sharply in the current financial year, with the outlay for power subsidy increasing to around Rs 4,037.62 crore, up from the Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 3,600 crore.
This upward revision reflects additional financial requirements to clear pending dues and accommodate higher demand under the electricity subsidy scheme, driven by a rise in the number of beneficiaries. Under the scheme, domestic consumers in Delhi receive free electricity for consumption up to 200 units per month, while those consuming between 201 and 400 units receive a 50% subsidy.
Officials said growing consumer enrolment and sustained usage levels contributed to the higher subsidy outgo. Similarly, expenditure on the free bus travel scheme for women has also exceeded initial projections. Revised estimates for the Transport Department show that subsidy support to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for female commuters has increased to Rs 328 crore, compared to the BE of Rs 240 crore.
In addition, the subsidy for Cluster bus services catering to women passengers has been revised upward to Rs 342 crore from the budgeted Rs 200 crore.
Taken together, the total subsidy for free travel for women has risen to Rs 670 crore, significantly higher than the initial allocation of Rs 440 crore. The increase in transport subsidy indicates continued high uptake of the scheme, which allows women to travel free of cost on public buses in the Capital.
IT Spending Takes a HitIn contrast to the rise in welfare spending, allocations for IT and digital infrastructure projects have seen sharp reductions in the revised estimates, pointing to slower-than-expected implementation during the financial year.
The Delhi government IT department, which was allocated Rs 690.5 crore in the budget for 2025–26, is now estimated to have spent only Rs 215 crore — a steep decline of nearly 69%.
The cuts have affected several key projects, including the ambitious Unified Data Hub initiative. The project, which was initially allocated Rs 250 crore, has seen its revised allocation drastically reduced to just ₹6 crore as the financial year draws to a close. Similarly, funding for various e-governance initiatives has been slashed from Rs 150 crore to Rs 15 crore, indicating delays or deferment in planned digital interventions.
Delays and pending clearances cited
Officials attributed the reductions to slower execution timelines and pending clearances in certain projects, which limited the ability to utilise the allocated funds within the current fiscal. The revised estimates highlight the challenges faced by the Delhi government in implementing its IT projects, even as it prioritises welfare schemes.