INDIA

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi Government set to built rehab and reform centre for juveniles in Alipur; what facilities will be provided?

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government has announced to construct a modern integrated complex equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in North Delhi's Alipur for the reform and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law or juveniles. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by members of the Juvenile Justice Committee and officials from the Department of Women and Child Development. 

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 10:25 PM IST

    Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government has announced to construct a modern integrated complex equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in North Delhi's Alipur for the reform and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law or juveniles. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by members of the Juvenile Justice Committee and officials from the Department of Women and Child Development. 

    What facilities will be provided to juveniles?

    The CMO in an official release stated that, "The complex will have a capacity for over 700 children and will accommodate those awaiting hearings before the Juvenile Justice Board under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, as well as those found guilty of offences." They added that the decision was taken to reintegrate these children into normal life.

    CM Rekha Gupta said, "The proposed complex will be developed on about eight acres, and will provide facilities such as education, sports, yoga, mental counselling, behavioural correction and skill development, enabling children to return to a normal life. Children residing in the complex will be engaged in age- and need-appropriate daily routines, sports activities and creative pursuits to help build self-confidence and prepare them for the future.”

    The CM said juvenile homes are located in various parts of Delhi, and many are decades old, and  will be developed with the objective of providing a safe environment, a dignified life and opportunities for reform.

