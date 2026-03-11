CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi government considers 'Green Budget': Why is it being implemened? Here's what it means

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina Ahuja breaks silence on their divorce rumours: 'There has been turbulence'
INDIA
CM Rekha Gupta led Delhi government is planning to roll out 'Green Budget' amid concerns over pollution, climate change and rapid urban expansion in the national capital. Green Budget prioritises government spending on environment friendly areas and investing in green mobility and renewable infrastructure.
The government is taking consultations from experts, environmentalists, policymakers and various departments to explore how the Green Budget concept could be implemented, to ensure the capital remains environmentally responsible while securing a cleaner and healthier future for coming generations.
Delhi would not be the first to consider Green or Climate budgeting, several Indian states, including Kerala and Assam have already taken steps towards green or climate budgeting, allocating sufficient budgets towards environment protection.
Delhi government has been promoting cleaner transportation through its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. It is also expanding solar energy capacity, promoting rooftop solar installations, increasing the city’s green cover, strengthening waste management systems and implementing water conservation initiatives.