CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi government considers 'Green Budget': Why is it being implemened? Here's what it means

CM Rekha Gupta led Delhi government is planning to roll out 'Green Budget' amid concerns over pollution, climate change and rapid urban expansion in the national capital. Green Budget prioritises government spending on environment friendly areas and investing in green mobility and renewable infrastructure.

The government is taking consultations from experts, environmentalists, policymakers and various departments to explore how the Green Budget concept could be implemented, to ensure the capital remains environmentally responsible while securing a cleaner and healthier future for coming generations.

Delhi would not be the first to consider Green or Climate budgeting, several Indian states, including Kerala and Assam have already taken steps towards green or climate budgeting, allocating sufficient budgets towards environment protection.

3 reasons why Green Budget is being considered in Delhi?

Delhi has significantly faced a major challenge of Pollution, the budget will ensure that a substantial portion of government spending is directed towards environmental protection related schemes. The government can further introduce more environment related schemes with better framework for effective implementation. The government spending came be significantly shifted towards more crucial areas including reducing pollution, clean energy promotion, water conservation, biodiversity protection and broader sustainable development initiatives. Green Budget can also create new economic opportunities, as there will be a major hike in investment in sectors such as clean energy, green mobility, waste management, water conservation and green infrastructure which will in return generate employment opportunities.

Delhi government has been promoting cleaner transportation through its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. It is also expanding solar energy capacity, promoting rooftop solar installations, increasing the city’s green cover, strengthening waste management systems and implementing water conservation initiatives.