FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina Ahuja breaks silence on their divorce rumours: 'There has been turbulence'

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi government considers 'Green Budget': Why is it being implemened? Here's what it means

PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts on this date, check portal details, your name

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after historic BAFTA win: 'Oh my God, this is so heavy'

What is passive euthanasia? Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, colour options, prices here

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share stunning photos from their Mehendi ceremony: 'It was too perfect'

Faridabad to Noida Jewar Airport in minutes: Cabinet approves 7.8 km long elevated road, worth Rs 3631 crore; know details here

Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship with 'true friend' Navjot Singh Sidhu: 'He cannot hurt my heart all my life'

Rewriting the Rules: Women Building Purpose-Driven Leadership and Impact

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts on this date, check portal details, your name

PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after historic BAFTA win: 'Oh my God, this is so heavy'

Boong: Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after BAFTA win

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeIndia

INDIA

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi government considers 'Green Budget': Why is it being implemened? Here's what it means

CM Rekha Gupta led Delhi government is planning to roll out 'Green Budget' amid concerns over pollution, climate change and rapid urban expansion in the national capital. Green Budget prioritises government spending on environment friendly areas and investing in green mobility and renewable infrastructure.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi government considers 'Green Budget': Why is it being implemened? Here's what it means
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

CM Rekha Gupta led Delhi government is planning to roll out 'Green Budget' amid concerns over pollution, climate change and rapid urban expansion in the national capital. Green Budget prioritises government spending on environment friendly areas and investing in green mobility and renewable infrastructure.

The government is taking consultations from experts, environmentalists, policymakers and various departments to explore how the Green Budget concept could be implemented, to ensure the capital remains environmentally responsible while securing a cleaner and healthier future for coming generations.

Delhi would not be the first to consider Green or Climate budgeting, several Indian states, including Kerala and Assam have already taken steps towards green or climate budgeting, allocating sufficient budgets towards environment protection.

3 reasons why Green Budget is being considered in Delhi? 

  1. Delhi has significantly faced a major challenge of Pollution, the budget will ensure that a substantial portion of government spending is directed towards environmental protection related schemes. The government can further introduce more environment related schemes with better framework for effective implementation.
  2. The government spending came be significantly shifted towards more crucial areas including reducing pollution, clean energy promotion, water conservation, biodiversity protection and broader sustainable development initiatives.
  3. Green Budget can also create new economic opportunities, as there will be a major hike in investment in sectors such as clean energy, green mobility, waste management, water conservation and green infrastructure which will in return generate employment opportunities.

Delhi governnment's efforts towards

Delhi government has been promoting cleaner transportation through its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. It is also expanding solar energy capacity, promoting rooftop solar installations, increasing the city’s green cover, strengthening waste management systems and implementing water conservation initiatives. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina Ahuja breaks silence on their divorce rumours: 'There has been turbulence'
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina Ahuja on their divorce rumours
CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi government considers 'Green Budget': Why is it being implemened? Here's what it means
CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi govt considers 'Green Budget': What does it means
PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts on this date, check portal details, your name
PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts
Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after historic BAFTA win: 'Oh my God, this is so heavy'
Boong: Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after BAFTA win
What is passive euthanasia? Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state
Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement