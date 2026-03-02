FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

CM Rekha Gupta's big push for Delhi women: Free bus travel, LPG cylinders, and more; here's all you need to know

In the gracious presence of the President Droupadi Murmu, CM Gupta dedicated four major welfare schemes, including the Saheli Pink Smart Card for free bus travel, a free LPG cylinder scheme, and the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana. Here's all you need to know.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta's big push for Delhi women: Free bus travel, LPG cylinders, and more; here's all you need to know
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched several women-centric initiatives to promote education, mobility, and domestic empowerment for women in Delhi. In the gracious presence of the President Droupadi Murmu, CM Gupta dedicated four major welfare schemes, including the Saheli Pink Smart Card for free bus travel, a free LPG cylinder scheme, and the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, as part of the Delhi government's efforts to strengthen women's safety, economic empowerment, and leadership.

1) Saheli Smart Pink Card

To enhance safe and accessible mobility for women, the Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card was launched. In alignment with the “One Nation, One Card” vision, the card will enable women to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, ensuring greater convenience, dignity, and security in public transport.

2) Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for LPG & PNG Consumers

* Financial assistance to be directly transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.
* Rs 853 DBT per consumer with Rs 553 additional support for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
* Under this initiative, Rs 130 crore has been directly transferred to women’s bank accounts.

3) Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana

* Phased financial assistance from birth until graduation.
* A government deposit of Rs 61,000, which will increase to approximately Rs 1.25 lakh (with interest) upon completion of graduation.
* Fully digital, faceless, and end-to-end online process.
* Budget allocation of Rs 128 crore.
* Girls without parents and those residing in child care institutions are also covered under the scheme.

4) Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar

* Disbursement of pending funds under the Ladli Scheme.
* Identification of approximately 1.75 lakh beneficiaries.
* In the first phase, Rs 90 crore DBT to 30,000 girls.
* In the second phase, Rs 100 crore DBT to 40,000 girls.
* Pending amounts transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision, CM Gupta acknowledged that women’s empowerment has become a national resolve. She said the foundation of a Developed India rests on women’s economic participation, confidence, and leadership. The Delhi Government remains committed to ensuring that every daughter and every sister receives her rightful entitlements, she stated.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
