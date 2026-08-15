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CM Rekha Gupta pushes Viksit Bharat vision for Delhi on Independence Day, warns of 'Dimaagi Naxals'

Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations, CM Gupta said, "Delhi will play a greater role in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat. As the national capital, Delhi's role is crucial."

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Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta pushes Viksit Bharat vision for Delhi on Independence Day, warns of 'Dimaagi Naxals'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hoisted the national flag (Photo/ANI)
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday hoisted the national flag in the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, saying Delhi will play a "greater role" in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation and that its progress is closely linked to the pride and prestige of the country.

Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations, Gupta said, "Delhi will play a greater role in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat. As the national capital, Delhi's role is crucial."

Highlighting Delhi's significance, she added, "It represents India's democratic spirit, cultural diversity and more. Delhi's development is connected to the pride and prestige of the entire nation."

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the Chief Minister outlined the government's vision for a developed Delhi and announced measures in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

Chahal said, "Today at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gave all the information regarding the resolve for a developed Delhi in line with PM Modi's vision of a developed India, made announcements, and addressed the people of Delhi."

He added, "The Prime Minister stated this morning that the youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India. We feel proud that the country is moving forward towards the resolve of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra congratulated people on Independence Day and highlighted the government's achievements.Mishra said, "Heartiest congratulations to everyone on Independence Day. Today, at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, the Chief Minister addressed the people of Delhi and also discussed the achievements of the Delhi government so far."

He added, "She has also laid out the roadmap ahead before the people of Delhi..."Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said the Delhi government would work in line with the vision outlined by the Prime Minister.

Sood said, "Today, the Prime Minister has spoken about Sapt Dhara, and the Delhi government is working on those lines."

He added, "Following the Prime Minister's guidance, the Delhi government will also work rapidly in these directions under the leadership of the Chief Minister."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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