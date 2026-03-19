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CM Rekha Gupta-led govt issues tender for Rs 6.2 crore VIP boats with AC cabin, pantry for Yamuna inspection

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CM Rekha Gupta-led govt issues tender for Rs 6.2 crore VIP boats with AC cabin, pantry for Yamuna inspection

The Delhi government is set to acquire two high-end boats with air-conditioned cabins for VIP inspections of the Yamuna River at a total cost of Rs 6 crore. The tender notice, issued by the government's Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department on March 12, specifies that the boats will be equipped with all amenities to facilitate dignitaries' visits, including customised business-class seats, a pantry, and washrooms.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta-led govt issues tender for Rs 6.2 crore VIP boats with AC cabin, pantry for Yamuna inspection
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The Delhi government is set to acquire two high-end boats with air-conditioned cabins for VIP inspections of the Yamuna River at a total cost of Rs 6 crore. The tender notice, issued by the government's Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department on March 12, specifies that the boats will be equipped with all amenities to facilitate dignitaries' visits, including customised business-class seats, a pantry, and washrooms.

Features of the Luxury Boats

Each boat will measure 13 meters in length, 4.3 meters in width, and 2.1 meters in height, and will accommodate 16 to 20 persons. The cabins will feature cassette-type rooftop marine air conditioners, vegan leather seats with exquisite stitching, and ambient LED lighting.

The boats will also have an open rear deck for VIP public appearances, with sofas seating three to four people. Additionally, the vessels will be equipped with 300 HP four-stroke engines, diesel generators, and safety features like tracking devices and emergency medical equipment.

Purpose and Usage

A senior official from the I&FC department stated that the boats are needed due to the government's focus on cleaning the Yamuna River, which requires frequent inspections by dignitaries.

The boats can also be used for rescue operations in emergencies. Currently, the I&FC department hires boats for various purposes, including bathymetric surveys and rescue operations, but the new vessels will provide dedicated support for these tasks.

Safety Features and Maintenance

The boats will come equipped with safety features like fire pumps, VHF radio signal stations, and depth sounders capable of measuring water depth up to 500 meters. The supplying agency will be responsible for maintenance and spare parts for two years. The procurement process is expected to take five months once the supplier is finalised, with the bidding process concluding on March 19

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