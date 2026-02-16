CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details

The initiative aims to integrate a wide range of government services into WhatsApp, allowing residents to apply for documents such as birth and caste certificates and receive updates without having to visit departmental offices.

The Delhi government is gearing up to launch a major digital initiative that promises to revolutionise public service delivery in the city. The proposed WhatsApp governance project is likely to begin trial runs next month, marking a significant step towards making government services more accessible and convenient for residents.

Project to integrate multiple services on WhatsApp

According to a senior government officer, "The project is in final stages and a trial run is likely around next month. Also, some concessionaires have been empanelled through bidding to run the project." The system will leverage AI-enabled chatbots and WhatsApp dynamic flow technology to facilitate service requests, proactive notifications, and certificate delivery through a single digital interface.

User-friendly platform designed for round-the-clock access

Officials said the platform is designed to be simple, user-friendly, and accessible round the clock, making it easier for residents to avail of government services from the comfort of their homes. The model is expected to significantly reduce the need for in-person visits to concerned departments while ensuring real-time updates and time-bound service delivery across departments.

Nearly 50 services across multiple departments have already been identified for integration into the WhatsApp-based system during the initial phase.

Central dashboard to enable real-time monitoring

The Information and Technology Department is spearheading the project and coordinating its implementation. To support execution, officials said a central dashboard will be developed for real-time monitoring and management of interactions between departments and applicants, enabling better oversight and faster response.

This will help ensure that the project is implemented smoothly and efficiently, and that residents are able to access government services without any hassle.