FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details

Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star

Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail till March 18 in Rs 9 crore debt case, actor to finally walk out of Tihar Jail

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's shopping moments

Switzerland train tragedy: Avalanche derails train carrying at least 80 passengers in Valais, several injured; rescue operation underway

Shah Rukh Khan calls his children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam his ‘best critics’: 'True success lies...'

Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'

AI Summit 2026: PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo at 5 pm today; says 'outcomes of Summit will help...'

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM? Pakistan's top court to decide soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?

Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details

Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates

Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star

Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time

Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet

AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason

Who is IAS Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat married three IAS women officers one after another; latest marriage with Ankita Dhakre is creating buzz, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS officer Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat whose 3rd marriage is creating buzz

HomeIndia

INDIA

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details

The initiative aims to integrate a wide range of government services into WhatsApp, allowing residents to apply for documents such as birth and caste certificates and receive updates without having to visit departmental offices.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi government is gearing up to launch a major digital initiative that promises to revolutionise public service delivery in the city. The proposed WhatsApp governance project is likely to begin trial runs next month, marking a significant step towards making government services more accessible and convenient for residents.

Project to integrate multiple services on WhatsApp

The initiative aims to integrate a wide range of government services into WhatsApp, allowing residents to apply for documents such as birth and caste certificates and receive updates without having to visit departmental offices.

According to a senior government officer, "The project is in final stages and a trial run is likely around next month. Also, some concessionaires have been empanelled through bidding to run the project." The system will leverage AI-enabled chatbots and WhatsApp dynamic flow technology to facilitate service requests, proactive notifications, and certificate delivery through a single digital interface.

User-friendly platform designed for round-the-clock access

Officials said the platform is designed to be simple, user-friendly, and accessible round the clock, making it easier for residents to avail of government services from the comfort of their homes. The model is expected to significantly reduce the need for in-person visits to concerned departments while ensuring real-time updates and time-bound service delivery across departments.

Nearly 50 services across multiple departments have already been identified for integration into the WhatsApp-based system during the initial phase.

Central dashboard to enable real-time monitoring

The Information and Technology Department is spearheading the project and coordinating its implementation. To support execution, officials said a central dashboard will be developed for real-time monitoring and management of interactions between departments and applicants, enabling better oversight and faster response.

This will help ensure that the project is implemented smoothly and efficiently, and that residents are able to access government services without any hassle.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?
Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details
Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates
Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star
Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting
Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail till March 18 in Rs 9 crore debt case, actor to finally walk out of Tihar Jail
Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail till March 18 in Rs 9 crore debt case
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into Sara Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's shopping moments
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into Sara Tendulkar, Anja
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
Who is IAS Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat married three IAS women officers one after another; latest marriage with Ankita Dhakre is creating buzz, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS officer Avi Prasad? MP bureaucrat whose 3rd marriage is creating buzz
Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre
Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri
Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf, who comes from Punjab's prominent political family, who was her father?
Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement