CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details

INDIA
The advisory directs departments to refrain from accessing anonymously shared links, attachments, and unfamiliar websites on office computers. Read here to know more.
The Delhi Government has taken a significant step to bolster its cybersecurity defenses by issuing an advisory to all departments, urging them to strengthen their cybersecurity measures. The advisory, issued by the information technology (IT) department, emphasizes the importance of safeguarding IT infrastructure and warns that any breach could tarnish the government's reputation.
The advisory directs departments to refrain from accessing anonymously shared links, attachments, and unfamiliar websites on office computers. It also mandates that all websites and applications running on departmental systems possess valid security audit certificates. Furthermore, departments are instructed to use only National Informatics Centre (NIC) email for official communication and avoid third-party channels.
To prevent cybersecurity breaches, departments are advised to implement several security measures. These include shutting down computers when not in use, using strong passwords and multi-factor authentication, and not sharing passwords with anyone. Additionally, departments are directed to manage their IT infrastructure inventory, backup data regularly, and ensure that devices, operating systems, and other installations are updated.
The advisory follows previous directives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to enhance cybersecurity measures. These directives included ensuring MAC (media access control) binding to prevent unauthorized access, upgrading operating systems, and removing obsolete equipment from the cyber network.
The advisory also asks departments to nominate an assistant chief information security officer on priority. This move aims to ensure that departments have dedicated personnel to oversee and implement cybersecurity measures.
The Delhi Government's advisory highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital age. With the increasing reliance on digital infrastructure, protecting sensitive data and preventing cyber breaches is crucial for maintaining public trust and ensuring smooth governance.