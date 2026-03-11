CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt set to add 200 electric buses this month, expending EV fleet to 7,500

The Delhi government is set to add 200 new electric buses to the capital's public transport fleet this month as part of its push to strengthen clean mobility in the national capital, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Tuesday after reviewing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operations.

Currently, Delhi operates more than 4,000 electric buses, and the government aims to expand the EV fleet to 7,500 by the end of the year. "Delhi is steadily strengthening its electric bus fleet to build a cleaner, stronger and more efficient public transport system," Singh said.

The government is also planning a new interstate bus terminal in Bhalswa on reclaimed landfill and is conducting a feasibility study for an additional DTC depot along the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).

The expansion of electric buses follows the launch of 500 EV buses earlier in February as the BJP-led Delhi government marked its first year in office. On February 8, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, flagged off the buses and also launched the Delhi-Panipat bus service.

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the people of Delhi ended years of neglect in development by electing the BJP government.

"For eleven years, Delhi lagged behind in development. The hopes and aspirations of the people of Delhi withered away. Delhi stopped dreaming of development. The people of Delhi were left yearning for basic amenities like water, sewage, and healthcare. But in the 2025 assembly elections, the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to those who claimed to be the masters of Delhi," CM Gupta said.

"Arrogant Kejriwal used to say, 'You will have to be reborn to defeat me.' But the people of Delhi, in this very lifetime, in this very Ramlila Maidan, changed the atmosphere of Delhi by forming the BJP government. The people of Delhi showed that if they can elevate someone to a position of power with love and affection, they also know how to bring them down," he said.

Further, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the BJP government is fulfilling its promises as it completed one year in office, announcing the introduction of 500 electric buses and improved connectivity between Delhi and Panipat.