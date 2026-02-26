CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details

The extension means Delhi will continue operating under the 2020-21 policy, which has been extended multiple times under previous governments.

The Delhi government has issued an order renewing existing excise licences for hotels, clubs, and restaurants across the city for the 2026-27 financial year under the current policy framework. This move is seen as a temporary measure as the reworked excise policy for the national capital is still under draft. A similar order for retail liquor sales is expected soon, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Extension ensures uninterrupted liquor supply

The extension means Delhi will continue operating under the 2020-21 policy, which has been extended multiple times under previous governments. The renewal push for the excise policy ensures uninterrupted liquor supply as the current extension was set to expire on March 31. The competent authority has granted approval for renewal and grant of new Hotel, Club and Restaurant (HCR) and Medicinal and Toilet Preparations (M&TP) licences for the licensing year 2026-2027 on the same terms and conditions as that of Excise year 2025-26.

Licence fees increased by 10%

The department has increased licence fees by 10% for serving liquor in independent restaurants, serving beer in independent restaurants, serving liquor in airport restaurants, and serving liquor in bar/dining cars on luxury trains – all under the HCR category. The order warns that if fees are further increased, licensees must pay the revised amount within the stipulated time or face action, including suspension of transport permits.

New policy pending

The Delhi government had constituted a committee headed by cabinet minister Parvesh Verma to frame a new excise policy emphasising regulatory clarity and consumer convenience. The committee has held multiple consultations with manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, and reviewed liquor policies in other states. However, the new policy has been stalled for several years due to corruption probes, elections, and other factors.

The continued extensions have created supply issues, with popular Indian and international liquor brands frequently out of stock. Industry observers and consumers have urged the government to revamp the policy to match more liberal regimes in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where private retail players operate and customer experience is more robust. Currently, only government-run liquor outlets operate in Delhi, and the current policy technically allows private participation, but no decision has been made until the new policy is implemented.