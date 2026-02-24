CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt launches overhauled education portal, introduces fee review, attendance tracking section

Gold, silver prices fall slightly as US dollar rises, amid US-Iran tensions, tariffs
The Fee Review Committee's establishment is rooted in a 2011 Delhi High Court judgment, which directed the constitution of a three-member committee to examine the accounts of unaided private recognised schools in Delhi to justify fee hikes.
The Delhi government has launched a revamped education department website, introducing several new features aimed at enhancing transparency and student support. The website now includes a Fee Review section, allowing parents to raise complaints related to school fees, track updates, and directly email the chairman of the Fee Review Committee. This committee is headed by Justice Anil Dev Singh, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, and comprises chartered accountant J S Kochar and former additional director of education R K Sharma as members.
The Fee Review Committee's establishment is rooted in a 2011 Delhi High Court judgment, which directed the constitution of a three-member committee to examine the accounts of unaided private recognised schools in Delhi to justify fee hikes. This followed a 2009 writ petition filed by Delhi Abhibhavak Mahasangh, challenging an order allowing unaided private schools to increase fees to implement the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations.
The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, and its rules are also hosted on the website, providing a regulatory framework for fee fixation and grievance redressal.
The revamped website has also introduced a daily attendance report, requiring all 1,086 government schools to update the number of students present, absent, or on leave each day. As per Monday's data, 1,004 schools marked attendance, showing 4,18,249 students present, 2,56,604 absent, and 8,82,241 on leave, out of a total enrolment of 15,57,094 students.
Additionally, the website offers resources for students, including question papers and mock tests for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), mental maths question banks, and newly developed workbooks for Classes 3 to 12.