CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt launches ANMOL scheme to enhance newborn healthcare and emergency responses

Medical experts believe that the scheme will drive early detection and help critical cases reach hospitals within the ‘golden hour’.

The launch of the ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring for Optimal Lifecare) scheme has brought a sigh of relief to parents of newborns, as it provides screening tests for genetic and metabolic disorders completely free of cost in both public and private hospitals. Under this scheme, 56 types of tests will be conducted using a single drop of blood from newborns, enabling early detection and timely intervention.

Early detection, better outcomes

Medical experts believe that the scheme will drive early detection and help critical cases reach hospitals within the ‘golden hour’. "Diagnosed cases are continuously increasing. This does not necessarily indicate a rise in incidence, but rather better detection through early screening," said Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Group Medical Director, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute and Action Cancer Hospital, Delhi.

The scheme is expected to have a significant impact on rare conditions, with Dr Sanjay K Jain, HOD, Paediatrics and Neonatology and Medical Director, Maccure Hospital Pvt Ltd, saying, "We expect a significant surge in identified cases of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEMs) and other rare conditions, which were previously lost in the statistics of ‘unexplained infant mortality’.

Increased footfall in hospitals

The move is also expected to increase footfall in hospitals, as more cases are diagnosed and treated. "With widespread newborn screening, the number of diagnosed cases will increase, and this is a positive development as early detection allows timely intervention and significantly improves outcomes," said Dr Seema Thakur, Senior Consultant – Genetic and Fetal Medicine, Rainbow Hospital, Delhi.

Awareness and accessibility

However, medical experts also highlighted that awareness regarding genetic disorders remains limited in newborns, particularly beyond urban centres. "Upper middle- and high-income groups usually opt for genetic screening due to affordability and access," said Dr Gupta.

The Delhi Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the scheme, saying, "Children are dear to all, they are ‘anmol’. To prevent genetic disorders, which are extremely expensive to treat, we are launching this scheme," aiming to ensure that such tests are not seen as a burden.

The scheme is expected to alleviate the financial burden on families, as diagnostic tests can cost up to Rs 25,000 in private setups, while treatment expenses can run into lakhs annually, especially for rare disorders. "Advanced tests can cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 1 lakh, with treatment ranging from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 10 lakh per year," Dr Jain said.