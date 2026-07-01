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CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves two new heritage schemes under 'Our Monuments, Our Pride', details here

In a post on X, Chief Minister Gupta said that every generation has experienced Delhi in its own unique way, with some learning about its monuments through books and others witnessing them firsthand.

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Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves two new heritage schemes under 'Our Monuments, Our Pride', details here
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta; Image source: ANI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced the launch of two new heritage conservation schemes under 'Our Monuments, Our Pride', allowing private institutions to adopt monuments and receive financial aid up to Rs 2 crore for restoration. The initiative is aimed at boosting preservation and tourism through public participation.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Gupta said that every generation has experienced Delhi in its own unique way, with some learning about its monuments through books and others witnessing them firsthand.

"Every generation of Delhi has lived this city in its own way. Some have read about these monuments in books, while others have seen them up close. Now is the time to further nurture this heritage and pass it on to the next generation. In advancing the vision of the Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji's 'Development as well as Heritage,' the Delhi government has approved two new schemes under the 'Our Monuments, Our Pride' campaign," Delhi CM wrote on X.

She further added, "Now, private companies, PSUs, trusts, and NGOs will be able to adopt 75 historical monuments of Delhi as 'Monument Friends' for 5 years. Meanwhile, eligible institutions will be granted up to Rs 2 crore in assistance for the core conservation and restoration of monuments. Through public participation, Delhi's heritage will be developed into vibrant cultural and tourism centers with new pride and a new identity."

The remarks came after the Delhi Cabinet passed a resolution that private organisations, including NGOs, will adopt 75 of its monuments, the Chief Minister's Office said.

As part of the initiative, a scheme will also be launched to assign these monuments to trusts, NGOs, foundations and institutions for conservation and upkeep purposes.

Earlier, the Union Tourism Ministry also launched the "Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan" project which is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey of India and State and Union Territory governments for developing tourism amenities at heritage and tourist sites across India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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