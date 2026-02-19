FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 802 crore project to revamp 400 km roads across 45 constituencies, check details

The project will be financed through a combination of central and state funds, with Rs 643.36 crore coming from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and Rs 158.82 crore contributed by the Delhi government.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 01:41 PM IST

The Delhi government has launched a comprehensive road redevelopment initiative, allocating Rs 802.18 crore to upgrade nearly 400 kilometres of roads across 45 Assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the project, which will be undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) using a full-width resurfacing model for over 241 major roads.

The project will be financed through a combination of central and state funds, with Rs 643.36 crore coming from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and Rs 158.82 crore contributed by the Delhi government. The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and will be carried out in phases to minimize traffic disruption.

Wall-to-wall carpeting approach

The roads will be upgraded using a "wall-to-wall carpeting" approach, which involves resurfacing and strengthening the entire width of the road, rather than patch-based repairs. This method is expected to enhance structural stability and extend the lifespan of road surfaces. According to officials, this approach will provide durable road infrastructure and reduce recurring maintenance issues.

Improving road safety and reducing dust

The project aims to improve road safety, traffic flow, and overall urban mobility in Delhi. The government also expects the initiative to address road dust, a significant contributor to particulate matter levels in the Capital. Damaged road surfaces often generate loose particles that become airborne due to vehicular movement, and comprehensive resurfacing is expected to reduce such dust emissions.

Key roads included in the project

Some of the notable roads included in the project are August Kranti Marg in Malviya Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Kapashera-Bijwasan Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, Captain Gaur Marg in Kalkaji, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in Greater Kailash, Dr K.N. Katju Marg in Rohini, Shamnath Marg in Chandni Chowk, D.B. Gupta Road in Karol Bagh, and several others in various parts of the city.

The government has emphasized that progress of the project will be closely monitored to ensure adherence to quality standards and timelines. This initiative is part of a broader infrastructure push aimed at enhancing road safety, traffic flow, and overall urban mobility in Delhi.

