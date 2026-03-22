Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral
Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions', no new date announced
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressway dues, check details
Who was Bilal Arif Salafi? Lashkar-e-Taiba's commander shot, stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba in Pakistan's Muridke by 'unknown men'
US-Israel-Iran war: US to deploy ground troops into Iran? Pentagon formulates plan as Donald Trump weighs options amid ongoing conflct
8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: Basic salary below Rs 50000? Get up to Rs 15 lakh arrear; Know how fitment factor choices can impact your monthly salary
Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'
Clash in Kavya Maran's SRH? Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from Zeeshan Ansari during practice match | WATCH
US-Israel-Iran war: Iran’s retaliatory strike targets Israel’s towns near nuclear facility; Over 100 Injured, no radiation leak detected
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to foggy morning, IMD predicts another rain spell likely to hit city soon, check date
INDIA
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that the cabinet has recently approved a proposal by the Public Works Department to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner.
The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards resolving long-pending inter-state financial issues by approving the outstanding payments to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of two major expressways around the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that the cabinet has recently approved a proposal by the Public Works Department to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner.
As part of the plan, Rs 500 crore will be released in the financial year 2025-26 from the revised budget estimates to the Union Government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The remaining Rs 3,203.33 crore will be paid in instalments in the coming years, depending on budgetary provisions.
This payment is expected to resolve long-pending inter-state financial issues and improve coordination with the Centre for future infrastructure projects.
The expressways, which became operational in 2018, have effectively created a protective traffic ring around Delhi through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. According to the chief minister, the project has already contributed to reduced travel time and has played a key role in improving Delhi's air quality by limiting the entry of heavy diesel vehicles into the city.
The Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway together form a 'smart ring road' around Delhi, each stretching about 135 km and having six lanes, designed to keep heavy and commercial vehicles from entering the city if they are merely passing through.
The project is expected to ease congestion caused by heavy vehicles and bring down pollution levels in the city. The expressways have been designed to divert non-destined traffic, especially trucks, away from Delhi, thereby reducing pressure on city roads. The Delhi government believes that this decision will help the city move faster towards becoming a 'smart and pollution-free' capital.