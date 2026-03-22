CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressway dues, check details

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that the cabinet has recently approved a proposal by the Public Works Department to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner.

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards resolving long-pending inter-state financial issues by approving the outstanding payments to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of two major expressways around the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that the cabinet has recently approved a proposal by the Public Works Department to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner.

Payment plan

As part of the plan, Rs 500 crore will be released in the financial year 2025-26 from the revised budget estimates to the Union Government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The remaining Rs 3,203.33 crore will be paid in instalments in the coming years, depending on budgetary provisions.

This payment is expected to resolve long-pending inter-state financial issues and improve coordination with the Centre for future infrastructure projects.

Benefits of the expressways

The expressways, which became operational in 2018, have effectively created a protective traffic ring around Delhi through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. According to the chief minister, the project has already contributed to reduced travel time and has played a key role in improving Delhi's air quality by limiting the entry of heavy diesel vehicles into the city.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway together form a 'smart ring road' around Delhi, each stretching about 135 km and having six lanes, designed to keep heavy and commercial vehicles from entering the city if they are merely passing through.

Impact on traffic and environment

The project is expected to ease congestion caused by heavy vehicles and bring down pollution levels in the city. The expressways have been designed to divert non-destined traffic, especially trucks, away from Delhi, thereby reducing pressure on city roads. The Delhi government believes that this decision will help the city move faster towards becoming a 'smart and pollution-free' capital.