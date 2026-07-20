FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why are educators like Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha silent on CJP protests? The answer may surprise NEET aspirants

Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha and CJP protests:Why India's biggest educators are cautious

Lock Upp 2: After Shreya Kalra accuses Ram Kapoor of kissing her, his wife Gautami makes big statement: 'We only see...'

Lock Upp 2: After Shreya Kalra accuses Ram Kapoor of kissing her, his wife

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves 'parivartan' scheme to replace old commercial vehicles

Delhi govt approves 'parivartan' scheme to replace old commercial vehicles

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves 'parivartan' scheme to replace old commercial vehicles

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this scheme has been launched to replace old, polluting trucks and buses with BS-VI vehicles, those meeting even stricter emission standards, or electric vehicles, thereby reducing air pollution and emissions caused by transport, according to a release.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves 'parivartan' scheme to replace old commercial vehicles
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta; Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi Government has approved the proposal to implement and support the Central Government's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 'Parivartan' scheme (Program for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emission) in Delhi.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this scheme has been launched to replace old, polluting trucks and buses with BS-VI vehicles, those meeting even stricter emission standards, or electric vehicles, thereby reducing air pollution and emissions caused by transport, according to a release from CMO.

This approval was granted during a recent Delhi Government cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the scheme is a significant step towards replacing old, high-polluting trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with vehicles that comply with BS-VI or even stricter emission standards, or with electric vehicles. This initiative will strengthen the clean transport system in the capital and help reduce air pollution while facilitating the modernisation of commercial vehicles. Attractive Incentives for BS-IV and Electric Vehicles.

It was announced that under the scheme, if a vehicle owner scraps a BS-IV (or older) Light Goods Vehicle (LGV) and purchases a new electric LGV, they will receive a 100% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years and a 100% waiver of registration fees from the Delhi government. Additionally, benefits include a 5% interest subsidy (subvention), an 8% discount from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher. Conversely, if a used electric vehicle is purchased instead of a new one, the beneficiary will receive a 50% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years, a 5% interest subsidy, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher, the release said.

The scheme also covers the replacement of Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that are BS-IV compliant or older. Scrapping such vehicles to purchase new BS-VI vehicles, those meeting stricter emission standards, or electric goods vehicles will entitle the owner to a 100% motor vehicle tax exemption for 10 years, a 100% registration fee waiver, a 5% interest subsidy, an 8% OEM discount, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher.

However, if a used BS-VI or electric goods vehicle is purchased instead of a new one, the benefits will include a 50% motor vehicle tax exemption for 10 years, a 5% interest subsidy, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher.

The release noted that CM Rekha Gupta stated that old buses--BS-IV compliant or older--have also been included in this scheme. These buses can only be replaced by BS-VI CNG or electric buses, and they too will be entitled to all the benefits available to goods vehicles. He stated that under the scheme, eligible vehicles slated for scrapping will also receive relief regarding outstanding road tax and fitness penalty liabilities accumulated over more than a year.

Additionally, BS-IV vehicles designated for replacement under this scheme will not be mandatorily required to be scrapped; such vehicles may instead be sold in non-NCAP cities located outside the NCR. Non-NCAP cities refer to those not included in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) list.

The Chief Minister stated that approximately 2.07 lakh truck and bus owners in Delhi-NCR are expected to benefit from this scheme. This initiative will replace a large number of old, high-polluting commercial vehicles with cleaner, modern ones on the roads, thereby reducing air pollution.

He affirmed the Delhi government's firm commitment to promoting clean transportation. With this objective in mind, the scheme mandates that all Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) purchased in Delhi under this initiative must be electric, while only BS-VI CNG or electric (EV) vehicles will be permitted for bus operations, as per the release.

The Chief Minister noted that this scheme would further strengthen the objectives of the Delhi EV Policy 2026. It will accelerate the modernisation of the commercial vehicle fleet and lead to a significant reduction in vehicular pollution. This entire scheme will be administered by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why are educators like Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha silent on CJP protests? The answer may surprise NEET aspirants
Khan Sir, Awadh Ojha and CJP protests:Why India's biggest educators are cautious
Lock Upp 2: After Shreya Kalra accuses Ram Kapoor of kissing her, his wife Gautami makes big statement: 'We only see...'
Lock Upp 2: After Shreya Kalra accuses Ram Kapoor of kissing her, his wife
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves 'parivartan' scheme to replace old commercial vehicles
Delhi govt approves 'parivartan' scheme to replace old commercial vehicles
Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan for saying he never met Sonam Wangchuk: 'Saare paise aapke account main...'
Amid Sansad Chalo, Rakhi Sawant slams Aamir Khan
QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue serotypes; know age group and key details
QDENGA approved in India: 2-dose vaccine protects against all 4 dengue
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement