CM Rekha Gupta government approves Rs 1471 crore double-decker flyover in South Delhi, to be developed in two phases, check details here

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government has approved a six-lane double-decker flyover along Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in South Delhi in a Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta government approves Rs 1471 crore double-decker flyover in South Delhi, to be developed in two phases, check details here
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Delhi government has approved a six-lane double-decker flyover along Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in South Delhi in a Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting. 

About the a six-lane double-decker flyover project

1. Estimated Cost: The project worth an estimated cost of ₹1,471.14 crore. It is set to be completed by December 2027.

2. Developed in Phases: The integrated elevated road project, with a total length of nearly 5 kms, will be developed in two phases.

  • The first phase will cover a 2.42-km stretch from Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar.
  • The second phase will extend for about 2.48 km from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur

3. Organised and seamless traffic network: The corridor in South Delhi will be constructed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

4. Design: The design features a double-decker system, with the metro corridor on the upper deck and a six-lane elevated road on the lower deck. CM Rekha Gupta said, "The integrated structure would help optimise limited urban space while significantly enhancing traffic capacity."

5. Underpasses: Two vehicular underpasses will also be constructed one at Saket G-Block and another along the BRT corridor in South Delhi areas. These underpasses are expected to ease vehicular movement in densely populated localities such of South Delhi such as Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Sangam Vihar, which witness heavy congestion during peak hours.

Moreover CM Gupta added, "Since the proposed alignment falls within the jurisdiction of the Tughlaqabad Fort area, the proposal has been forwarded to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for necessary clearances," Gupta said.

Stating that the project would substantially improve traffic conditions in South Delhi, the CM said congestion on MB Road would be reduced, average vehicle speeds would increase and millions of commuters would benefit from reduced travel time.

 

