CM Rekha Gupta attends BJP’s 47th Foundation Day programme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the celebrations marking the 47th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the state office on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the celebrations marking the 47th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the state office on Monday. The Chief Minister said that the party’s journey reflects an unwavering commitment to integrity and principles in politics.

Emphasising its core philosophy of “Nation First, Party Next, Self Last,” she noted that this ideology has earned the trust of millions.

The Chief Minister said the occasion is also an opportunity to express gratitude to countless party workers whose dedication has made the BJP the world’s largest political organisation. CM Rekha Gupta extended her greetings to all party workers on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ongoing efforts to reshape Indian politics, emphasising initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and One Nation One Election (ONOE) as part of the party's "service-oriented" approach.

Addressing BJP workers via video conferencing on the party's 47th foundation day, PM Modi highlighted the party's achievements, pointing out a series of reforms and initiatives he said reflect the party's commitment to governance and nation-building.

"The end of hundreds of black laws from the British era, the construction of a new Parliament building for democracy, 10 percent reservation for the poor in the general society, a law to ban triple talaq, CAA, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya... these are the results of BJP's honest efforts. And our mission is still ongoing," he said.

He further pointed to the party's future agenda, saying, "Serious discussions are taking place in the country today on topics like Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election, reflecting our commitment to national integration and efficient governance. Our goal is to build a developed India, a self-reliant India, and we will continue to work selflessly to achieve this goal."