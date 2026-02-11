CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits

Under the upgraded scheme, girls born in Delhi, with families residing in the city for at least three years and an annual income below Rs 1.20 lakh, will get financial security.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of the ‘Delhi LakhpatiBitiya Yojana’, an upgraded and restructured version of the Ladli Scheme of 2008. The scheme aims to ensure financial security and uninterrupted education for girls from economically weaker families.

What is Delhi Lakhpati Bitya Yojna?

It is a restructured social welfare program launched by the Delhi government on February 10, 2026, to replace the 2008 Ladli Scheme. The scheme aims to ensure financial security and uninterrupted education for girls from economically weaker families.



Explaining the scheme, Chief Minister Gupta said, “This is one of the schemes of our government that is very close to my heart. It shows our commitment towards ensuring that every girl, every daughter of Delhi, gets an opportunity to reach her full potential. This is our investment in the future of our girls and, therefore, the future of our country that lies in their able hands.”

“As the girls cross educational milestones, we will deposit up to Rs 56,000 directly in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, which on maturity will increase to over Rs 1 lakh along with interest,” she added.



Eligibility



Under the upgraded scheme, girls born in Delhi, with families residing in the city for at least three years and an annual income below Rs 1.20 lakh, will get financial security. Under the new scheme, Rs 11,000 will be deposited at birth, followed by Rs 5,000 at admission to Class I and further deposits at later educational stages, including Classes 6, 8, 10, and 12. An additional Rs 20,000 will be deposited in phases if the girl goes for graduation or diploma studies.



The total government contribution may reach Rs 56,000 and is expected to grow to more than ₹1 lakh with interest. The maturity amount can be claimed after the beneficiary turns 18 and passes Class XII, or after completing graduation or a diploma and turning 21. The state government has estimated the cost of implementing the upgraded scheme at around Rs 160 crore.



Benefits



The upgraded version intends to strengthen financial support for girls from economically weaker families and extend benefits to higher education. It will be launched on April 1 after shutting down the old Ladli scheme. The new scheme will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 56,000 per beneficiary in phased deposits linked to education and age milestones. The accumulated amount will grow with interest and be released to the beneficiary at maturity through an Aadhaar-linked bank account.