CM Rekha Gupta allocates 21% of entire Delhi budget 2026-27 to ‘green budget’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the city’s budget for 2026-27, describing it as a ‘green budget’ that focuses on environmental sustainability and balanced development.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the city’s budget for 2026-27, describing it as a ‘green budget’ that focuses on environmental sustainability and balanced development.

Addressing the Budget session, CM Gupta said, “I am pleased to announce that we have made some special efforts to meet the needs of Delhi. This time, we have presented Delhi’s budget as a ‘green budget.’ We have seen every plan through a ‘green lens.’ Every policy of this budget has an environmental impact, every plan has a natural impact, and every decision has the worries of future generations. This is why we have allocated 21% of the entire budget for a ‘green budget’ that will be spent to improve the environment.”

She added, “This budget is a historic change in the thinking of the government, where a balance has been established between development and the protection of the earth. This is the greatest need of the day.”

On financial allocations, CM Gupta said, “This year, we have put 70.3% for revenue expenditure and 29.7% for capital expenditure (in the budget). We are also going to do more capital expenditure than last year. For the year 2025-2026, the tax and GSDP ratio was 4.95%. And for the year 2026-2027, this percentage is expected to be 5.09%, which is better than last year. With this, Delhi's revenue surplus is going to be Rs 9,092 crore this year.”

On Monday, the Chief Minister said ‘Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi’ is not just a slogan, but a clear vision of the government, through which a positive, safe, and prosperous environment will be created where common people can live with happiness and satisfaction.

“Last year, the government worked to change the direction of Delhi, and now, through this budget, concrete steps will be taken to improve the condition of the capital,” she said. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi, saying the government is working continuously with the blessings and trust of the people.

“The government is committed to serving the people 24x7 and will continue to work every day to make Delhi better,” she added. The Budget Session of the Delhi legislative assembly for 2026-27 will go on till March 25.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)