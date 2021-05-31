CM Nitish Kumar extends Bihar lockdown till June 8 with some relaxations - Check details

Amid the battle against the second wave of the novel coronavirus, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced that the lockdown in the state will be extended till June 8. Kumar, however, has also specified that relaxations will be given despite lockdown-like curbs.

The CM, in a series of tweets, said that the restrictions will continue for a week with several relaxations, moving gradually towards further relaxation. Essential shops in the state are now allowed to be open till 2 pm and non-essential shops may be opened on alternate days as staggered by the District Magistrate.

On Sunday, it was reported that all the officials, ministers, representatives have demanded to extend the lockdown period. Not only this, but the District Magistrate of all the districts in Bihar has also demanded that the lockdown should be continued even after June 1.

CM Nitish Kumar, on Sunday, also announced that children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 will be provided Rs 1,500 per month under the Bal Sahayata Yojna till they attain the age of 18, adding that such children will be housed in a child care centre.

Several states have announced relief measures such as free schooling and financial assistance for such children. The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all children who have lost both parents or guardians due to COVID-19 will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme.