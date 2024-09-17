Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress did only 31 films, won three National Awards, became star in her mid-60s, was Naseeruddin Shah's...

PM Modi turns 74: BJP leaders extend birthday wishes, prime minister to give women of this state special gift of...

CM Mamata Banerjee warns of potential flood-like situation in 7 West Bengal districts, accuses DVC of releasing..

Big move by Mukesh Ambani for Isha Ambani-led company, to challenge Adani, Hindustan Unilever, ITC...

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi turns 74: BJP leaders extend birthday wishes, prime minister to give women of this state special gift of...

PM Modi turns 74: BJP leaders extend birthday wishes, prime minister to give women of this state special gift of...

CM Mamata Banerjee warns of potential flood-like situation in 7 West Bengal districts, accuses DVC of releasing..

CM Mamata Banerjee warns of potential flood-like situation in 7 West Bengal districts, accuses DVC of releasing..

Big move by Mukesh Ambani for Isha Ambani-led company, to challenge Adani, Hindustan Unilever, ITC...

Big move by Mukesh Ambani for Isha Ambani-led company, to challenge Adani, Hindustan Unilever, ITC...

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

6 breathtaking images of Red-Spider Nebula captured by NASA

6 breathtaking images of Red-Spider Nebula captured by NASA

9 most exciting upcoming Bollywood releases

9 most exciting upcoming Bollywood releases

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Meet man who battled depression, worked as waiter, started fashion label, Aditi Rao Hydari, Deepika, Anushka are his..

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood stars for endorsing tobacco, for 'backstabbing' nation: 'Aisi kya majboori...'

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

CM Mamata Banerjee warns of potential flood-like situation in 7 West Bengal districts, accuses DVC of releasing..

The rains disrupted normal life in Kolkata as waterlogging was reported from various areas. Vehicular movement was slow on several arterial roads, police said. The deep depression is likely to weaken into a depression over the next 12 hours.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 08:04 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

CM Mamata Banerjee warns of potential flood-like situation in 7 West Bengal districts, accuses DVC of releasing..
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night said a flood-like situation was apprehended in at least seven districts of West Bengal after the release of water from dams in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said DVC released the water without informing her government. "I have called the Jharkhand CM three times and urged him to regulate the release of water," she said.

Banerjee said Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, and parts of both North and South 24 Parganas districts are already under water. Meanwhile, heavy rains caused by a deep depression have inundated several low-lying areas in the southern districts of the state, officials said.

In Paschim Medinipur district, the Shilabati River was flowing above the danger level, they said. Sub-Divisional Officer of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur Suman Biswas said the administration has stocked relief materials and kept a camp ready if needed.

Paddy and jute farmers of Chandrakona block 1 may suffer severe losses due to rising water levels, locals said. In the Sundarbans, continuous rainfall and strong winds have caused significant damage. Fishermen have been advised to avoid going to sea, and ferry services have been suspended in different places, officials said.

Relief materials were being stocked, and disaster relief personnel were on standby, they said. In Bankura, water was flowing over a bridge over the Brahmadanga canal, cutting access to several villages.

The rains disrupted normal life in Kolkata as waterlogging was reported from various areas. Vehicular movement was slow on several arterial roads, police said. The deep depression is likely to weaken into a depression over the next 12 hours. Thereafter, the weather system will move to Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.

Kolkata and adjoining areas recorded over 65 mm of rainfall from 6.30 am on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K Assembly Polls: Engineer Rashid's AIP, ex-Jamaat members form alliance

J-K Assembly Polls: Engineer Rashid's AIP, ex-Jamaat members form alliance

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Multi-tier security arrangements put up in J-K ahead of 1st phase polls

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Multi-tier security arrangements put up in J-K ahead of 1st phase polls

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam after father's brutal murder, became IPS officer with AIR...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam after father's brutal murder, became IPS officer with AIR...

'Number one terrorist..': Union Minister Ravneet Bittu hits at Rahul Gandhi over his remark on...

'Number one terrorist..': Union Minister Ravneet Bittu hits at Rahul Gandhi over his remark on...

Meet man who played for India in World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly; alcohol ruined him, then became Bollywood star with...

Meet man who played for India in World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly; alcohol ruined him, then became Bollywood star with...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement