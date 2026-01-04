FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal

WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain after historic run with Delhi Capitals

Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026? Franchise drops massive hint

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani offer prayers at Kashtbhanjandev Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat, see PICS

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm

Venezuela-like operation in Pakistan? Owaisi asks PM Modi to bring 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to India

ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India

US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture' Maduro; know why

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'

Venezuela Crisis Explained: Socialist economy, domestic blunders or U.S. sanctions — Which bears more blame for collapse?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal

'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, fla

WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain after historic run with Delhi Capitals

WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain

Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026? Franchise drops massive hint

Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomeIndia

INDIA

'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal

She also highlighted concerns about the Family Register, which was widely accepted as a valid identity document during the SIR exercise in Bihar.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 10:44 PM IST

'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar flagging various issues related to the Special Intensive Revision in the state. In her letter dated January 3, CM Banerjee alleged that officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) misused IT systems, claiming that voter names were deleted from the backend without proper authorisation.

She questioned who sanctioned such actions and under what legal authority, emphasising that the ECI must be held fully accountable for any illegal, arbitrary, or biased activities conducted under its supervision. "There are also grave allegations regarding the backend deletion of electors through the misuse of IT systems, without following due process/ and without the knowledge or approval of the Electoral Registration Officers (EROS), who are the competent statutory authorities under the Representation of the People Act. This raises serious questions as to who has authorised such actions and under what legal authority. The ECI-must be held fully accountable for any illegal, arbitrary or biased actions carried out under its supervision or direction," the letter said.

She also highlighted concerns about the Family Register, which was widely accepted as a valid identity document during the SIR exercise in Bihar. According to her, it is now reportedly being rejected through informal WhatsApp communications from the Chief Electoral Officer's office, without any formal notification or statutory order. She described this selective and unexplained exclusion as raising "serious concerns of discrimination and arbitrariness."

"It has further been brought to our notice that the Family Register, which was extensively accepted as a valid proof of identity during the SIR exercise in Bihar, is now reportedly being denied as a valid document through an informal communication issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer via WhatsApp message, without any formal notification or statutory order to that effect. Such selective and unexplained exclusion of a previously accepted document raises serious concerns of discrimination and arbitrariness," CM Mamata said in her letter.

CM Banerjee further criticised the ECI for a lack of clarity regarding the objectives, procedures, and timelines of the SIR. She noted that while the exercise is described as time-bound, there are no uniform or transparent guidelines.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal
'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, fla
WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain after historic run with Delhi Capitals
WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain
Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026? Franchise drops massive hint
Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026?
Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani offer prayers at Kashtbhanjandev Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat, see PICS
Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani offer prayers at Kashtbhanjandev Hanuman Mandir in G
After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm
After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Rubio, Trump say...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement