CM Mamata Banerjee to transfer case to CBI if Kolkata police fail to crack trainee doctor rape-murder case by...

CM Mamata Banerjee's comments on the case come after the doctors launched an indefinite nationwide protest to ensure their demands are met and justice is served.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that if the Kolkata police are unable to solve the rape-murder case of a junior doctor by Sunday, she would hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)."The day I got to know about the incident from the Kolkata Police Commissioner, I told him that it is a sad incident and immediate action should be taken and a fast-track court should also be set up immediately. There were nurses and security, but I am still unable to understand how this incident took place. Police have informed me that there was someone inside (Hospital). The Principal of RG Kar Hospital has resigned today...Police, Dog Squad, Forensic department and other teams are on the job. Investigation has been started to arrest the accused and police are trying to arrest him as early as possible. If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI," the Bengal CM said.

Handing the case over to the CBI is one of the foremost demands of the doctors. The other demands include a fast-track court and the formation of a committee for the implementation of the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.

Earlier Kolkata police said it would enhance security measures outside the hospitals to prevent any such incidents.DCP North, Abhishek Gupta said, "The names of the people entering the hospital will now be noted down in a register. No unwanted person should enter to create problems. Doctors have demanded to increase the security around the hospital. The guards have been given identity cards which they will always wear on duty. This is just a step to increase security..."

The rape and murder case of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata has led to mass outrage and protests. Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has launched a nationwide strike as they gathered outside various hospitals across the country, demanding justice for the trainee doctor.The doctors gathered outside the Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and several hospitals across the country and hurled slogans, demanding justice for the victim.Speaking with ANI, Joint Secretary of Resident Doctor's Association Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Nitin Panwar said, "The recent incident of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital is the reason for this protest...We haven't got any transparent proof of investigation in the matter. Moreover, the government and administration are giving different versions of the story.

They also tried to push it towards the matter of suicide. Now, they are making some other story...Today, we have conducted a meeting with the Health Secretary. We have put forward our demands...We will first discuss with all the RDAs and then make our decision."Meanwhile, Sandip Gosh has resigned from his post as the principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid the nationwide strike. Speaking to reporters after stepping down from his position, Dr Ghosh claimed that he was being defamed on social media over the incident and said that the deceased doctor was "like his daughter."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)