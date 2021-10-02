Headlines

CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre for releasing DVC water

CM Mamata Banerjee also said that they released the water again the next day and more than 10 lakh cusecs water was released

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2021, 06:40 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took stock of the flood-affected districts in the state and slammed the Centre for not supporting the state in the crisis on Saturday, October 2.

While addressing a virtual press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, "Due to the release of water from Damodar Valley Corporation, eight districts are affected. Four lakh people have been evacuated, one lakh houses have been destroyed."

She further added, "This is a man-made flood. DVC is run by the Centre. Jharkhand government is our friend. I wanted them to discuss this matter with me before they decided to release this water. On September 30, they (DVC) released the water without informing us at Maithon dam. The same day, Jharkhand government also released water."

CM Mamata Banerjee also said that they released the water again the next day and more than 10 lakh cusecs water was released. She asked if the move was justified and questioned whether the DVC can do so whenever it feels like. 

The CM further informed that lakhs of people have been evacuated and assured them of paying the required compensation. She said, "I will ask the Jharkhand government to raise this issue too. The Central government needs to check on DVC. I have written multiple times to the Prime Minister in this regard."

She also said that the Home Minister can send thousands of central forces and provide security to every BJP leader here, but feels reluctant to disburse funds during such times. 

