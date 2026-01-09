FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claims against HM Amit Shah on coal scam, warns of releasing...

While addressing a large crowd protesting the ED raids in Kolkata, Mamata alleged that all proceeds from the coal scam ultimately went to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She added that she had kept silent out of respect for the chair she holds.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claims against HM Amit Shah on coal scam, warns of releasing...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday issued a stark warning to Amit Shah, claiming that she would make public details of what she alleged to be the Union Home Minister's role in the coal scam, if she and her administration were pushed too far. Her statement came after the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid on the office of Trinamool Congress’s political consultant, I-PAC.

While addressing a large crowd protesting the ED raids in Kolkata, Mamata alleged that all proceeds from the coal scam ultimately went to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She further claimed that the funds were routed through BJP MP from Bengal Jagannath Sarkar - whom she called a "dacoit" - and Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari - whom she called a "gaddar" and Shah’s "new godson." She added that she had kept silent out of respect for the chair she holds.  “I have pen drives. I have kept quiet out of respect for the chair I hold. Don’t pressure me too much. I will reveal everything. The whole country will be shocked,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee leads mega protest against ED raids at I-PAC

Mamata Banerjee launched a protest in Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a day after the central agency conducted raids at the office of I-PAC. Banerjee criticised the detention of Trinamool Congress MPs in Delhi, accusing the BJP-led central government of suppressing democratic protest and misusing law enforcement agencies "Our next destination is the Election Commission. In every neighbourhood of Bengal, the death knell will be rung against the BJP," she said.  

Earlier in the day, several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs were detained in the national capital on Friday for protesting outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the I-PAC office. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, the director of top political consultancy group I-PAC, during its ongoing search operation in Kolkata and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices. In a statement, the ED said that its team was conducting the search proceedings peacefully and professionally until the arrival of the West Bengal Chief Minister, along with a large number of police officials.

(With inputs from ANI)

