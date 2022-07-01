CM Eknath Shinde to prove majority tomorrow, special 2-day Maharashtra Assembly session called

(Image Source: ANI Digital)

A two-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held from July 2. The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting after Eknath Shinde took over as the new Chief minister of the state. The election for the post of Speaker of the Assembly will be held on the first day of the session, news agency ANI said.

The Speaker's post is vacant after the resignation of Nana Patole. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to prove his majority on the floor of the house. Sources said that a trust vote is also likely to be held during the session, although no official statement has come in this regard. Eknath Shinde told the officials in the meeting that there is a need to expedite the development projects.

Thursday was a day full of surprise announcements, which dramatically ended the political deadlock that has been going on for more than a week in Maharashtra. In twist and turn of events, the country witnessed rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde taking oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister to everyone's surprise.

After the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in the state on Wednesday, Fadnavis, who was considered the next Chief Minister of the state, surprised everyone by announcing that Eknath Shinde would become the new CM and he would not be a part of the government.

However, minutes later, BJP president JP Nadda announced in New Delhi that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be part of the Shinde-led cabinet. It is noteworthy that the rebellion led by Shinde against Shiv Sena brought down the two-and-a-half year old MVA government a day earlier.