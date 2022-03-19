CM Bhagwant Mann vs Charanjit Singh Channi: The difference in Cabinet ministers

The newly elected Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has formed his new government, the cabinet ministers took oath today (March 19).

As Bhagwant Mann takes on Punjab as the new CM, he and the AAP party has promised to bring 'change' to the citizens of Punjab. But, does this change also reflect in his newly elected cabinet ministers? - Let's take a look.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to announce ‘historic big decision’ today – Here’s what it could be

Younger Cabinet – 46.9 Years vs 60 Years

The cabinet has the right mix of youth and experience. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is of 48 years, slightly older to his cabinet which has an average age of 46.9 years. The senior-most member, Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is 60 years old. The youngest is Harjot Singh Bains (31 years) and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (32 years) who are MLAs from Roopnagar and Barnala seat respectively.

On the other hand, Charanjit Singh Channi was 58 years old and he was just two years younger than his cabinet. The average age of the last cabinet of Punjab is marginally ahead 60 years. The oldest cabinet member Fatehgarh Churian MLA - Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, was 78 years old, while the youngest one Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was 44 years old.



Punjab Cabinet Assets – 2.87 cr vs 23.69 cr

The average assets of a total of 11 members of the freshly formed Punjab government are Rs 2.87 cr. Lal Chand Kataruchak- MLA from Bhoa seat is financially poorest of cabinet collogues with assets worth Rs 6.20 lakhs. The wealthiest of them is Hoshiarpur MLA Bram Shanker, who owns assets worth 8.6 cr.

On the other hand, the average assets of the Channi Government were Rs 23.69 cr. The wealthiest of them was 69 year old Technical Education & Industrial Training Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh. Former Olympian and Sports minister Pargat Singh was the least wealthy of them, owning assets worth Rs 3.16cr.

Criminal Cases: Serious Criminal Case against One Cabinet Minister

As per the ADR report this time there are 27 MLAs who have serious criminal cases against them. The number is significantly higher (23%) in comparison to 2017 when 11 (9%) MLA have such cases.

There are 6 ministers in Mann's cabinet, who have minor criminal cases against them. Notably, there is a murder case against Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Dhaliwal. The case was registered in Rajasansi on 21 May 2019 but the arrest has been stayed by the High court. Apart from this, there is no case against 4 new ministers Harjot Bains, Brahmashankar Zimpa, Dr Vijay Singla and Dr Baljit Kaur.

While in the Channi government, there was one serious case (295 A-Insulting religious beliefs) against Kapurthala MLA and Cabinet member Rana Gurjit Singh.

Education : 63% vs 64%

63% of Bhagwant Mann cabinet members are at least graduates, two of them Dr Vijay Singla and Dr Baljit Kaur are even professional doctors.

Channi's govt has a minor edge here, 64 % of his cabinet members are graduates. CM Channi who himself still pursuing PhD is the highest educated among the rest of his cabinet peers.