CM Bhagwant Mann announces BIG decision: Anti-corruption helpline in Punjab from March 23

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had earlier teased a “big historic decision” for the people of the state, has announced an anti-corruption helpline to help battle the wave of bribes across Punjab by giving the people a chance to lodge their complaint in an efficient manner.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Mann announced that the anti-corruption helpline for the people of Punjab will be launched on March 23, the day which is known as Shaheed Diwas to mark the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar.

Bhagwant Mann further said that he will be providing the people of Punjab with his “personal WhatsApp number” where they can send in any videos or reports of people demanding bribes. He said that the authorities will later investigate the videos and “spare no culprits”.

The Punjab CM wrote on his official Twitter handle, “On Shaheed Divas I'll launch a helpline that'll be my personal WhatsApp number. In Punjab, if someone demands a bribe from you, don't refuse, make a video/audio recording and send it to that number. My office will investigate and no culprit will be spared."

भगत सिंह जी के शहीदी दिवस पर, हम anti-corruption हेल्पलाइन नम्बर जारी करेंगे। वो मेरा पर्सनल वॉट्सऐप नंबर होगा। अगर आपसे कोई भी रिश्वत मांगे, उसकी वीडियो/ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग करके मुझे भेज देना। भ्रष्टाचारियों के ख़िलाफ़ सख्त एक्शन लिया जाएगा।



पंजाब में अब भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगा। March 17, 2022

Earlier in the day, Mann had announced on his Twitter that he would be making a “historic big decision” for the people of Punjab, a decision which has never been taken before in the history of the state.

He had written on Twitter, “A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date. I'll announce shortly…”

This decision comes just a day after Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab in a grand ceremony conducted in the native village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and several notable political figures were in attendance.

Bhagwant Mann assumed the position of CM in Punjab after the AAP won the assembly elections in the state with a landslide victory, winning 92 seats out of the total 117. AAP dethroned the Congress government in the state, which won 18 seats.