CM Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government wins trust vote in Delhi assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has won a motion of trust that was tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 02:49 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has won a motion of trust that was tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

A total of 54 of 62 AAP MLAs were present during voting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that no AAP MLAs have defected. “Two MLAs are in jail, some unwell and some out of station,” he said.

On February 14, the AAP convenor was summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. The central agency has asked him to appear on February 19. This is the 6th summons in this case by the ED to him.

