CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to appear in court amid debate on trust vote in Delhi assembly today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear in court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's summons in the alleged Excise scam case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear in court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's summons in the alleged Excise scam case. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has already failed to appear for five summonses in the case, prompting the ED to file a city court complaint against him. Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief, is expected to appear before a Delhi court to clarify his decision to ignore the ED summons.

This comes as the Delhi Assembly moves to adopt the Chief Minister's motion of confidence in a show of strength amid allegations that the BJP is attempting to poach AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 25 crore each.

Yesterday, after CM Kejriwal presented the motion of confidence in the Delhi Assembly, he said that two AAP MLAs had told him that BJP members had approached them, saying that the chief minister of Delhi would soon be arrested and that these MLAs had been offered Rs 25 crore to join the BJP. In order to demonstrate that none of the AAP MLAs had defected, Kejriwal claimed he had brought the trust vote to the assembly.

Kejriwal's action precedes the ED's sixth summons, which is set for February 19. This is the second time that the Arvind Kejriwal administration has asked for a vote of trust. Of the 70 MLAs in the Assembly, the BJP has eight, while the Aam Aadmi Party has 62.

Kejriwal was summoned by the court last week, underscoring his need to abide by the law. The ED has accused the Delhi chief minister of deliberately dodging summonses; the AAP maintains that the summonses were unlawful. The agency's goal is to detain Kejriwal and force the Delhi government to fall through unfair means. The leaders of the AAP asserted that the BJP is using various strategies to seize power in Delhi because they are unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in the nation's capital.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused money laundering linked to kickbacks in the ongoing investigation into claims that spirits companies influenced the excise policy for a 12% profit. AAP turned itself into a national party, according to the BJP, by using the alleged scam proceeds to finance its campaign in Gujarat.