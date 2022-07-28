Search icon
CM Arvind Kejriwal disbursed compensation to a few Covid warriors in selective manner, says Delhi Congress

Delhi Congress chief alleged that with the recent rains several mohalla clinics got flooded, halting testing and vaccination works in those facilities

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

File Photo

The Delhi Congress on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "selectively" disbursing compensation to the Covid victims' families after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed city government officials to dispose of the ex gratia claims.

The Congress' Delhi unit president Anil Kumar also alleged the Kejriwal government has "not paid the Rs 1 crore compensation" to Covid Warriors who succumbed in the line of duty.

"Kejriwal disbursed the compensation amount to a few Covid Warriors in a selective manner and neglected those who worked at the peak of the pandemic relentlessly. It was only due to the hard work of the doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and police that Delhi could contain the pandemic sooner than expected," Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress chief further alleged that with the recent rains several mohalla clinics got flooded, halting testing and vaccination works in those facilities.

"The Delhi government should ramp up Covid testing facilities and intensify the vaccination drive," he said.

