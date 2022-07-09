Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

Photo: ANI

Flash floods were triggered by an early morning cloudburst in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Some vehicles suffered minor damage due to the heavy flash floods.

The cloudburst took place around 4 am in the Thanthri belt's Gunti forest area. The heavy floods blocked the highway for a while and also immobilised vehicles which got stuck in mudslides. No casualties have been reported.

The traffic movement has now been restored, officials said.

The fresh report of a cloudburst comes a day after a major event culminating in massive flash flooding near the holy cave of the Amarnath Shrine. The natural disaster has claimed 16 lives with over 40 people still missing. 15,000 people have been rescued by disaster relief forces.

(With inputs from agencies)