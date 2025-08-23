Bharatiya Antariksh Station: ISRO unveils India’s first space station, to be launched in..., know aim, features, more
'Waapas aaja...': Sunita Ahuja says no one can love Govinda like her amid divorce rumours
Shilpa Shetty’s diet plan to stay fit at 50: From oil pulling to Noni juice, how small daily habits keep her glowing and energetic naturally
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took jibe at Pakistan Army and Field Marshal Asim Munir, says, 'Robber mentality..., Delusion...'
Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash slams trolls after photos of her meeting Union Minister Chirag Paswan go viral, says 'Ghar se...'
Hoshiarpur: 2 dead, several injured as massive fire breaks out after LPG tanker collides with pickup truck
Cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, SDM residence, local shops severely damaged, rescue operation underway, WATCH
'Tired of proving I’m alive': Raza Murad falls victim to death hoax, files police complaint
Meet man who spent his childhood in orphanage, worked as cleaner, newspaper delivery boy, telephone operator, then became IAS officer without cracking UPSC exam, he is…
US President Donald Trump takes BIG decision, extends TikTok ban deadline again due to...
INDIA
Atleast 1 dead, after a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to heavy rainfall. Many local market shops and houses were sweeped away.
Atleast 1 dead, after a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to heavy rainfall. Many local market shops and houses were sweeped away. SDM residence, the Tharali market, Kotdeep, and Tharali tehsil complex were severely affected with debris-filled waters.
Many vehicles in Radibag and Chepdo got buried under the debris-filles water. The late night cloudburst created a panic among the locals, with people coming out of their homes. Debris has accumulated on the roads and the roads have turned into ponds. Traffic has been disrupted on Tharali-Gwaldam road and Tharali-Sagwara road.
Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has said that District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reportedly missing.