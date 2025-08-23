Cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, SDM residence, local shops severely damaged, rescue operation underway, WATCH

Atleast 1 dead, after a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to heavy rainfall. Many local market shops and houses were sweeped away.

Atleast 1 dead, after a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to heavy rainfall. Many local market shops and houses were sweeped away. SDM residence, the Tharali market, Kotdeep, and Tharali tehsil complex were severely affected with debris-filled waters.

Many vehicles in Radibag and Chepdo got buried under the debris-filles water. The late night cloudburst created a panic among the locals, with people coming out of their homes. Debris has accumulated on the roads and the roads have turned into ponds. Traffic has been disrupted on Tharali-Gwaldam road and Tharali-Sagwara road.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has said that District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reportedly missing.