Amarnath Cloudburst: 10 dead, several still missing, rescue ops underway

After heavy rainfall, water can be seen streaming through the campsite. The NDRF and SDRF have initiated rescue and relief operations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 08:27 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave are of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 p.m and the rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

"Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at the holy cave. Rescue operations by Police, NDRF & SFs in under progress. The injured are being airlifted for treatment. The situation is under control," tweeted the IGP Kashmir. 

Ten casualties have been reported so far and three people were rescued alive, one NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work,  NDRF DG, Atul Karwal said.

 


Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is in constant touch with the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. "NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," Shah tweeted.

As per local police officials, the Yatra has been temporarily suspended. The Amarnath Yatra had kicked off on June 30th after a gap of 2 years due to the Covid pandemic. 

