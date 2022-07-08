Amarnath Cloudburst: 10 dead, several still missing, rescue ops underway

Image Credit: Twitter

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave are of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave.

After heavy rainfall, water can be seen streaming through the campsite. The NDRF and SDRF have initiated rescue and relief operations.

#WATCH | J&K: Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site pic.twitter.com/w97pPU0c6k — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 p.m and the rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

"Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at the holy cave. Rescue operations by Police, NDRF & SFs in under progress. The injured are being airlifted for treatment. The situation is under control," tweeted the IGP Kashmir.

Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at #HolyCave. 02 deaths reported. #Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. #Situation under #control. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice July 8, 2022

Ten casualties have been reported so far and three people were rescued alive, one NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work, NDRF DG, Atul Karwal said.

Amarnath cloudburst | One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed & another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; 3 rescued alive: NDRF DG Atul Karwal pic.twitter.com/jXEbubzJOk — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022



Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is in constant touch with the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. "NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," Shah tweeted.

बाबा अमरनाथ जी की गुफा के पास बादल फटने से आयी फ्लैश फ्लड के संबंध में मैंने LG श्री @manojsinha_ जी से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली है। NDRF, CRPF, BSF और स्थानीय प्रशासन बचाव कार्य में लगे हैं। लोगों की जान बचाना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। सभी श्रद्धालुओं की कुशलता की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 8, 2022

As per local police officials, the Yatra has been temporarily suspended. The Amarnath Yatra had kicked off on June 30th after a gap of 2 years due to the Covid pandemic.