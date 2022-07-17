Cloudburst is ‘foreign conspiracy’, claims Telangana CM KCR as he visits flood-hit region

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday claimed to have "gloomy" intelligence indicating that there may be a "foreign hand" at work in several regions of the nation, particularly the Godavari river basin, which is overflowing in the state.

After visiting the flood-stricken Bhadrachalam town in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Rao spoke with reporters and announced that Rs 1,000 crore would be allocated as part of a rehabilitation package for the temple town to build colonies in the highlands as a long-term solution to the flood threat.

Telangana CM KCR said, "there may be a conspiracy by other countries behind cloudbursts in some parts of our country, we don't know how much truth there is to it. It was earlier done in Leh, then Uttarakhand & now reports are from near Godavari (in Andhra Pradesh)." pic.twitter.com/dGfHlPYA6T — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

"Cloudburst is a new approach. There are rumors of conspiracy surrounding it. We don't know how much of it is true. Some foreign countries are purposely causing cloudbursts in our country. Previously, it was done in Leh (Ladakh). They did it again later in Uttarakhand. We have received 'gloomy, gloomy' information on what they are doing in the Godavari basin as well. Whatever the cause, these kinds of disasters occur as a result of climate change. So we must protect our people", Rao said.

The current situation demonstrates the consequences of continuous rain. According to the meteorological authority and several private forecasts, this (heavy rainfall) situation could last until July 29.

“Do not be in a hurry to send the people in rehabilitation centres back to their homes as the danger has not passed yet,” he said, adding that a comprehensive contour of the Bhadrachalam area should be taken to help in flood prevention.

Reacting to KCR's comments on the cloudbursts, Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar described it as the "joke of the century".

Sanjay said in order to cover his "failures", KCR was enacting dramas.

The Telangana BJP chief further alleged that KCR is trying to divert people's attention from "submergence" of Kaleshwaram project and talked about a foreign conspiracy theory.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy demanded that if KCR has information about the "foreign hand" behind the cloudburst then he should hand over the information to the Intelligence Bureau, RAW and also Central government and this is the Chief Minister's responsibility.