INDIA

Cloud seeding in Delhi today, only if..., Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa makes BIG statement as AQI drops to 'very poor' category

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that a cloud-seeding operation to induce artificial rainfall in the national capital is likely to take place today, depending on favourable weather conditions in Kanpur, where the aircraft designated for the operation is currently stationed.

ANI

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 10:51 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Cloud seeding in Delhi today, only if..., Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa makes BIG statement as AQI drops to 'very poor' category
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said that a cloud-seeding operation to induce artificial rainfall in the national capital is likely to take place today, depending on favourable weather conditions in Kanpur, where the aircraft designated for the operation is currently stationed.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa explained that the current visibility in Kanpur is around 2,000 metres, while a minimum of 5,000 metres is required for the aircraft to take off safely. He added that if conditions improve and the aircraft successfully takes off, cloud seeding over Delhi could be carried out between 12:30 pm and 1 pm.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa stated, "Regarding cloud seeding, as soon as the weather clears up in Kanpur, our aircraft will take off from there today. If it succeeds in taking off from there, cloud seeding will be done in Delhi today. Through that cloud seeding, there will be rainfall in Delhi. Right now, the visibility in Kanpur is 2000 metres. Visibility of 5000 metres is being awaited there. Visibility is low in Delhi too. We hope that this will be possible by 12.30-1 pm. Then it will take off from there, do cloud seeding here and return."
Post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

Cloud seeding involves artificially generating rainfall by introducing specific particles, such as silver iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds. Aircraft are used to disperse these particles, which condense smaller cloud droplets into larger raindrops, potentially leading to precipitation.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi stood at 306 as of 8 am on Tuesday, classified as the 'very poor' category.

As of 8 am, the AQI in Anand Vihar was 321, RK Puram was 320, Siri Fort was 350, Bawana was 336, Burari Crossing was 326, Dwarka Sector 8 was 316, Mundka was 324, Narela was 303 and Punjabi Bagh was 323.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described cloud seeding as a necessity for the national capital and a pioneering step toward addressing the city's persistent environmental challenges.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta said, "Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem."

She added, "So the blessings of the people of Delhi are with the government, and we feel that this will be a successful experiment and in future, we will be able to overcome these environmental problems."

(With ANI Inputs)

