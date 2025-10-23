Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide
Bihar Election 2025: Who is Mukesh Sahani? VIP party chief picked Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face
Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her trainer says...
Cloud seeding in Delhi to take place in next few days after Cessna aircraft departed from Kanpur
New banking rules from Nov 1: Multiple nominees for bank accounts, lockers allowed; check details inside
Good News for Punjab Kings Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Preity Zinta’s team as..., name is...
India's first Rs 100 crore film was made in just Rs 2 crore, had no Khan, Kapoor or Bachchan; earned more than RRR, Jawan, PK, Animal, Pathaan in...
How a passenger’s 23-year fight proved Air India's negligence over contaminated food, awarded compensation of Rs...
Prabhas reveals he ate up to 30 eggs daily for his Baahubali transformation: ' It's very difficult to...'
INDIA
Delhi's AQI was already in 'very poor' category which was even worsened by post-Diwali pollution. In such a situation, cloud seeding in the national capital will take place within next few days.
Delhi's AQI was already in 'very poor' category which was even worsened by post-Diwali pollution. In such a situation, cloud seeding in the national capital, which was being planned for a long time, will take place within next few days, likely in the next three days, after a Cessna aircraft ready for cloud seeding 'mission' in Delhi departed from Kanpur for Meerut on Thursday.