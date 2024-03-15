Twitter
'Closely monitoring': US State Department expresses 'concern' about CAA notification in India

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller. Image Credit: ANI
The United States said on Thursday that it is "concerned" about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in India, adding that it is "closely monitoring" the implementation of the act. 

"We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11," US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing on Thursday (local time).

"We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," Miller said in response to a question. 

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought to allay fears about the CAA, saying that the new law was only meant to ensure the rights of persecuted minorities who had been part of undivided India and that it would not impinge on anyone's rights.

"I have spoken on CAA at least 41 times on different platforms and spoken on it in detail that the minorities of the country need not be afraid because it has no provision to take back the rights of any citizen. The CAA aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014, and through this law, their sufferings can be ended" the Home Minister had said in an interview to ANI. 

Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 enable persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship, and applications are to be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided by the government.

The Centre notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 11. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees who had sought shelter in India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in three neighbouring countries--Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, of six minority communities there.

The CAA removes legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship and gives a dignified life to refugees "who have suffered for decades".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

