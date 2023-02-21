Climate risk alert: Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP among top vulnerable places in world, check full list here

File photo

A ranking released by Cross Dependency Initiative has shown that around 80% of 50 provinces which are at the highest climate risk to their physical infrastructure by 2050 are in India, China and the US. Cross Dependency Initiative specialises in climate risk analytics and the ranking was released on Monday (February 20).

According to the ranking, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Assam are the most vulnerable in India. Mumbai is at high risk too. A total of nine Indian states are in the 50 high risk states; while 26 provinces are from China and 5 from the US.

In China, majority of the provinces which are named in ranking are in the east and south. In the US, California, Texas and Florida are most affected. It is to be noted that these states are economically very important for the US.

According to experts, the investors can make use of ranking data as built-up areas often overlap with high levels of economic activity.

“We’re releasing this analysis in response to demand from investors for data on sub-sovereign and regional risk. The findings from the XDI Gross Domestic Climate Risk ranking underscore the importance of pricing physical climate risk in financial markets, including bond markets, given the amount of capital investment represented by the assets at risk in the provinces identified, the vulnerability of global supply chains, and the need for climate resilience to inform investment… Now – for the first time – the finance industry can directly compare Mumbai, New York and Berlin using a like-for-like methodology,” said XDI CEO Rohan Hamden in a statement on Monday.