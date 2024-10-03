Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

"Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on the occasion of Navratri

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

Meet 20-year-old who learnt chocolate making from Youtube, started business now worth over Rs 1 crore, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

Meet man, who once worked as street vendor, aced UPSC with AIR...

Meet man, who once worked as street vendor, aced UPSC with AIR...

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

10 highest-earning Indian Youtubers

10 highest-earning Indian Youtubers

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

HomeIndia

India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast

The group gave a memorandum to the government listing their demands and have been assured of a meeting with top leadership soon, Wangchuk said, adding they have ended their fast.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others released from detention, break their fast
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being taken by police personnel after he along with other Ladakhis, was brought to Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi, Wednesday, October 2, 2024. (PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others from Ladakh paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Rajghat on Wednesday evening and later said they had been released from police detention and ended their fast.

The group gave a memorandum to the government listing their demands and have been assured of a meeting with top leadership soon, Wangchuk said, adding they have ended their fast.

"We have given a memorandum to the government to protect Ladakh under such constitutional provisions so that its ecology can be preserved, in this case, it is the Sixth Schedule, which gives locals the right to govern and manage the resources," Wangchuk told media after visiting Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

"Locals should be empowered in the Himalayas because they can best preserve it," he said.

"In the coming days, we will meet the prime minister, president, or home minister, this is the assurance we have been given by the home ministry," he said.

"We have demanded a democratic set-up for Ladakh, and the Sixth Schedule is also a part of it. We have been assured that we will meet top leadership, and the date of the meeting will be confirmed in a couple of days," Wangchuk said.

A senior police officer confirmed that Wangchuk and all other 'padayatris' were released in the evening. "They were allowed to go after an assurance from them of not gathering or holding any yatra as Section 163 is imposed in central parts of the national capital," the officer said.

Wangchuk was kept at the Bawana police station while other 'padayatris' were at three other police stations at the Delhi-Haryana border. All were escorted in buses by police personnel till Rajghat at about 9.30 pm and later, Wangchuk and all others 'padayatris' were allowed to go.

Police sources said Wangchuk might stay in Delhi for a few more days to seek a meeting with the government. Wangchuk said they have been assured that talks with the representatives of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance will resume within 15 days.

Wangchuk was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago. Around 170 people from Ladakh, who were marching to Delhi demanding safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Union Territory among other things, were detained on Monday night at Delhi's Singhu border and were taken to different police stations where they went on a hunger strike.

The march was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been spearheading an agitation for the past four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, seek its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Delhi Police had detained them citing the imposition of section 163 (which was earlier section 144 of CrPC) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central and all police stations' jurisdiction sharing the borders with other states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, several injured after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Bareilly

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

This woman beheaded her own husband, presented his severed head to the king, here's why

‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

‘Defeated, ineffective’: US President Joe Biden’s big update after Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement