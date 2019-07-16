Clerics slam Salma Ansari's temple in madrasa move

Amidst vociferous protest from a section of clerics, Al-Noor Charitable Trust run by Salma Ansari, wife of former vice-president Hamid Ansari, as per earlier announcement allocated a place for a temple on Chacha Nehru Madrasa Campus in Aligarh on Monday.

Ansari got statues of Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuma and Goddess Saraswati installed in a room on madrasa campus while on the other portion, children have been allocated a place for offering namaz. Till the time a temple and a mosque are constructed, the children would offer prayers as per their respective religion on the allocated places.

Ansari on Saturday had announced before the media that she would get a temple and a mosque constructed at Chacha Nehru Madrasa in Aligarh district. The madrasa has around 4,000 children studying there. According to Ansari, the decision to build a temple on the madrasa campus has been taken keeping in mind the safety and security of the Hindu children studying in the madrasa.

‘NO RIGHT’ Principal of the madrasa Rashid Ali said that those who are protesting against the decision neither fund nor help the madrasa

“They simply don’t have any rights whatsoever,” said Rashid

Ever since her announcement, she had been condemned by several clerics for going against the tenets of Islam. Despite facing flak from clerics, Ansari has gone ahead with her plans and allocated a place for worship as per Hindu tradition inside the madrasa.

A Deoband cleric Maulana Quari Ishak Gora said that Muslims cannot propagate idol worship. He termed Salma's statement as "dual standards and dirty politics". "It is true that India is a democratic country and people of all religion and faith reside here. But one should always take care of the fact that while propagating one religion, sentiments of others are not hurt," he commented on the move.

Hindu Shia Unity Federation chief Abul Hasan Hussain said that Salma's statement was against the tenets of Islam. "Salma should prove her statement right quoting the tenets of Islam, only then she should have made such a statement." He said that he would meet Muslim organisations on the issue and would launch protest if need arose.

Principal of the madrasa Rashid Ali said that those who are protesting against the trust's decision neither fund nor help the madrasa in anyway. "They simply don't have any rights whatsoever," Rashid further added.

â€• Zee Media Newsroom